JP Morgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon said both Stephen Moore and Herman Cain don’t seem “to be the right people to put on the Fed.”

Speaking at the Council of Foreign Relations on Thursday, Dimon admitted that he doesn't know Moore and Cain very well. "I know them from seeing them on TV," said Dimon. "I never sat down and had a long conversation."

I do think Jay Powell is very bright. I think the Fed people—I don’t agree with everything they’ve ever done—but I think they’re the right people trying to do the right stuff," Dimon said.

When asked who should be nominated to the Fed, JP Morgan’s CEO said that they should put professional people there. “I think those jobs all have to go through confirmation. Let the Senators do their homework” Dimon said.