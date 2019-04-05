What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
JPMorgan Chase CEO: Moore and Cain don’t seem 'to be the right people to put on the Fed'
From CNN’s Cristina Alesci
JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon said both Stephen Moore and Herman Cain don’t seem “to be the right people to put on the Fed.”
Speaking at the Council of Foreign Relations on Thursday, Dimon admitted that he doesn't know Moore and Cain very well. "I know them from seeing them on TV," said Dimon. "I never sat down and had a long conversation."
When asked who should be nominated to the Fed, Dimon said that they should put professional people there.
“I think those jobs all have to go through confirmation. Let the Senators do their homework” Dimon said. (Read Mellody Hobson and Jamie Dimon in CNN Business Perspectives: "Black Americans are still worse off financially. Businesses can help.")
Cain is a former pizza executive who dropped his bid for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination amid sexual harassment allegations. From 1992 to 1996, he served as a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.
Moore has echoed President Donald Trump and his advisers, calling for an emergency rate cut. Most economists believe that would spell disaster. The US economy is in full swing, and a boost of unnecessary stimulus could panic the markets.
Dimon's statement against Trump's Fed picks contrasts with his praise for the Trump administration's economic stimulus policy. Dimon on Thursday said the recent tax cuts added $3.7 billion to JPMorgan's bottom line last year.
Jobs, jobs, jobs
From CNN Business' Lydia DePillis
It's been a weird few months for US jobs. March could get us back to normal.
After reaching a stratospheric high and a dismal low so far in 2018, here's the question for Friday's March jobs report: Which version of the labor market is closer to reality, January's 311,000 jobs or February's 20,000?
Economists are expecting that it's somewhere in the middle.
Those polled by Refinitiv estimate that employers added 180,000 jobs last month, which would be only slightly below the average for the year.
They think the unemployment rate will remain steady at 3.8%, and that wages will again rise by 3.4% from the same time last year.
Samsung warns that profits will drop 60%
From CNN Business' Daniel Shane
Global demand for smartphones is cooling, and Samsung is feeling it.
The South Korean company — the world's biggest seller of smartphones — said it expects operating profit for the first quarter to plunge by 60% compared to the same period year ago.
Samsung (SSNLF) warned last week that its earnings would be hit by slowing demand for memory chips and display panels, a sign that device makers and their suppliers are coming under pressure.
The company estimates that operating profit for the first three months of 2019 will total 6.2 trillion Korean won ($5.4 billion), lower than analysts' already downbeat expectations.
It expects a sales decline of roughly 14% when full earnings are published later in April.
Samsung's stock was little changed in Seoul trading afterward, as investors had largely predicted the earnings slump.
Global markets check
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
- US futures are pointing higher. European markets opened mixed, following a mostly positive trading session in Asia.
- The Dow closed up 0.6% on Thursday, while the S&P 500 added 0.2% and the Nasdaq was flat.
Here's what investors are keeping an eye on:
- 🚘 Shares in Tesla (TSLA), which fell more than 8% yesterday after the company reported the biggest sales drop in its history. CEO Elon Musk also appeared in court in the latest chapter in his ongoing battle with the SEC.
- 🇩🇪 German industrial production rose more than expected in February, according to new data. Why this matters: Germany's economy is powered by exports. The country only narrowly avoided recession at the end of last year, and recent economic data has been mixed at best.