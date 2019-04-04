Kenmore is deepening its partnership with Amazon with a new Dash integration that will automatically reorder cleaning products that are compatible with Kenmore dishwashers and laundry machines.

The Sears-owned brand said that a "select number" of Kenmore's machines can automatically reorder "laundry detergent, dishwasher pods, rinse aid or dryer sheets" from the owner's Amazon account.

Last year, Kenmore announced that all of its smart refrigerators would provide a similar automatic reordering feature for water and air filters.