Elon Musk's battle with the SEC heads to court
Elon Musk's battle with the SEC heads to court
From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles
A federal judge in New York will hear oral arguments Thursday at 2 pm ET in a lawsuit brought by the US Securities and Exchange Commission that seeks to hold Tesla CEO Elon Musk in contempt for violating a settlement deal.
Judge Alison Nathan is tasked with weighing the SEC's request that Musk be held in contempt for violating a settlement agreement reached last year. The agreement required Musk to get pre-approval for social media posts about the electric car company.
It's unclear whether Musk will be present and when Nathan will issue a ruling.
Boeing shares unchanged after Ethiopian crash report
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
The pilots of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 followed proper procedures but were not able to control the aircraft before it crashed, Ethiopian Transportation Ministry officials said Thursday.
The findings, part of preliminary report on the tragedy released by the ministry, are likely to place significant pressure on airplane manufacturer Boeing. The crash of the Boeing 737 Max 8 was the second in less than six months.
Boeing (BA) shares were little changed in extended trading.
Boeing did not immediately respond to the report, but it has said it will work with global regulators to investigate the cause of the crash.
Tesla stock falls 9% after reporting its biggest sales drop in history
From CNN Business' Michelle Toh
Tesla (TSLA) stock plunged almost 8% in premarket trading after it reported a massive drop in auto sales for the last quarter.
About 63,000 vehicles were delivered to customers in the first three months of 2019 — a 31% drop compared to the previous quarter.
It's the first quarter-to-quarter drop in sales at Tesla in nearly two years, and the single largest drop ever.
Slowing sales are a concern because Tesla needs to keep its sales pace high to pay down its sizable debts.
The figures don't come as a shock: Wall Street analysts had expected sales and deliveries of the Model 3 to be about 50,000. And Tesla had already said it expected Model S and Model X deliveries to be lower than they were a year earlier.
The company says it's still confident, though, it will reach its annual sales goal.
Global markets check
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
- US stock futures are flat.
- European markets opened lower. Stocks in Asia struggled to find direction.
- The Dow and the S&P 500 both gained 0.2% on Wednesday, while the Nasdaq added 0.6%.
Here's what investors are watching:
- 💷 The British pound edged higher Thursday after lawmakers voted to force the UK government to request another extension to the Brexit process.
- 🏦 Shares in Commerzbank (CRZBF) jumped 3% in Frankfurt after the Financial Times said Italian bank UniCredit (UNCFF) is ready to make a rival offer for the German lender if talks with Deutsche Bank (DB) fall apart. UniCredit and Commerzbank both declined to comment.
- 🇩🇪 German factory orders plunged 4.2% in February compared to the previous month. It was the worst monthly drop since January 2017.
India slashes rates again
From CNN Business' Rishi Iyengar
India's central bank just cut interest rates for the second time in two months, giving the slowing economy a shot in the arm days before national elections.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lowered its main rate from 6.25% to 6% on Thursday, citing a slowdown in the economy at home and abroad.
India's GDP slumped to 6.6% in the quarter ended December, a sharp drop from the 7.1% and 8.2% growth recorded in the previous two quarters.
The rate cut gives Prime Minister Narendra Modi a boost in his attempt to win a second term in office when polling begins next week.
