A federal judge in New York will hear oral arguments Thursday at 2 pm ET in a lawsuit brought by the US Securities and Exchange Commission that seeks to hold Tesla CEO Elon Musk in contempt for violating a settlement deal.

Judge Alison Nathan is tasked with weighing the SEC's request that Musk be held in contempt for violating a settlement agreement reached last year. The agreement required Musk to get pre-approval for social media posts about the electric car company.

It's unclear whether Musk will be present and when Nathan will issue a ruling.