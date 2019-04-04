CVS Pharmacy launches same-day prescription delivery

CVS Pharmacy (CVS) is shortening the time customers can get their prescriptions delivered to just hours.

The company said that 6,000 stores will now deliver prescriptions "within hours." It will cost an additional $7.99 and be delivered by Shipt. The new option will be available on its app or by calling their local CVS Pharmacy.

CVS said thousands of additional other products can be added to their delivery, including over-the counter medicine, feminine care products and first aid items.

Last year, CVS began next-day home delivery across its nearly 10,000 US stores for $4.99. That option will still be available as a lower-cost option for customers, the company said in a release.