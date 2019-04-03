What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
What to expect on today's 'Markets Now'
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Tune in today at 12:45 pm ET for this week's "Markets Now," hosted by CNN correspondent Alison Kosik. She'll be joined by Krishna Memani, chief investment officer of OppenheimerFunds.
Here's what he'll talk about:
- Memani says don't worry about the upcoming onslaught of weak first quarter earnings. Rather, investors should focus more on the outlook for the second half of the year, which he says is a lot sunnier.
- He points out that the market is no longer worrying the Federal Reserve will sink the economy by continuing to raise interest rates.
- Memani will also discuss with Kosik the latest Brexit and US-China trade developments and preview Friday's big jobs report.
How to watch: You can watch the show at CNN.com/MarketsNow from your desk or on your phone or tablet.
If you can't catch the show live, check out the highlights online and through the Markets Now newsletter, delivered to your inbox every afternoon.
Romans: This week is 'critical' in the US-China trade war
From CNN Business' Christine Romans
It's a critical week in the US-China trade war, with both sides inching toward a deal.
"We're getting toward the end-game stage," the US Chamber of Commerce's Myron Brilliant told reporters Tuesday.
Stock markets certainly have been acting like it: The S&P 500 is up more than 14% this year and less than 3% from its record set last September.
Watch out for hurdles: The Chinese wants the US to drop all tariffs. Washington wants guarantees on implementation and enforcement. Also, a potential border closure with Mexico could sour any optimism about US-China progress.
Pound continues to swing
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
The British pound has rallied after Prime Minister Theresa May said she would implement any Brexit deal that was agreed by a majority in the UK parliament.
May also said she would ask the European Union for another short extension to Brexit, and work with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn to find a compromise.
- The pound increased 0.4% against the dollar on Wednesday to trade at $1.31.
The political situation in the United Kingdom remains highly uncertain. It's not clear whether the European Union will grant a short extension to Brexit, and there's still no consensus in Britain on how to exit the bloc.
Bitcoin prices are soaring again
From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica
Bitcoin prices shot up 15% Tuesday and briefly rose above the $5,000 level for the first time since November. But good luck finding a reason to explain the sudden spike.
"There is a growing sense that Bitcoin is back," Nigel Green, founder and chief executive of deVere Group, simply said.
Green added that "this dramatic jump is likely to attract many investors who have been sitting on the sidelines," including big institutions.
Wild swings for bitcoin are the norm. So this shouldn't be all that surprising, argued Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst with TF Global Markets, in a report.
"Bitcoin is a kind of a beast which has the ability to score more than 20% gain on a daily basis and we have seen this kind of rally towards the end of 2017 before the price crashed," Aslam wrote.
He added that the big bitcoin (XBT) spike "is going to attract many investors who have been sitting on the sideline and waiting for this moment."
Oil prices zoom higher
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Crude oil futures were on track for a fourth consecutive positive trading session on Wednesday.
US futures added 0.3% to trade at $62.70 per barrel, pushing gains for this year to 38%. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 0.8% to just under $70 per barrel.
Fiona Cincotta, an analyst at City Index, said:
Recent positive manufacturing news from China has also eased fears of a dramatic slowdown in the world's second largest economy. Weak growth in China would have reduced demand for oil.
Global markets check
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
- US stock futures are pointing higher.
- European markets opened with gains, following a positive trading session in Asia.
- The Dow closed down 0.3% on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 was flat, and the Nasdaq gained 0.3%.
Here's what investors are watching today:
- The US non-manufacturing composite PMI will be published at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Shares of Walgreens (WBA) dropped 13% after the drug store giant reported earnings and sales that missed forecasts.
- Shares in fashion retailer Superdry plunged almost 12% in London after co-founder Julian Dunkerton won his bid to rejoin the company as a director, prompting the board to quit.