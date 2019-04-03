Markets rise as Nasdaq goes for five in a row

US stocks continue to float higher.

The Dow gained 50 points, or 0.2%, on Wednesday morning

The S&P 500 advanced 0.3%

And the Nasdaq climbed 0.5%

The Nasdaq is on track for its fifth straight gain.

Global markets were carried higher on Wednesday by "positive sentiment related to the never-ending US-China soap opera," Paul Hickey, co-founder of Bespoke Investment Group, wrote in a note.

The Shanghai Composite rallied 1.2% overnight.

US investors largely ignored the disappointing ADP jobs report that showed that companies added 129,000 jobs in March. That's well shy of the estimate for a gain of 175,000 jobs, and the weakest in 18 months.

GameStop (GME) plunged 9% after the video game retailer issued weak guidance and a decline in sales.

Blue Apron (APRN) soared 10% following the resignation of CEO Brad Dickerson and co-founder Ilia Papas. Signet Jewelers (SIG) climbed 3% on an earnings beat and better-than-expected sales.