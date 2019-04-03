Kay and Jared's parent company will close 150 stores this year

Signet Jewelers (SIG), which operates Kay, Zales, Peoples and Jared stores, plans to close more than 150 stores this year as traffic slows to the mall retailer.

Signet closed 262 stores last year. It still has more than 2,800 stores in North America .

The retailer announced the plan on Wednesday. It also reported results for the holiday stretch.

Sales at stores in North America open for at least a year fell 1.4% in November, December and January compared with a year ago, including an 8.4% decline at Jared.

The company predicts same-store sales will fall by up to 2.5% this year.

Signet's holiday results and guidance were not as bad as some investors feared. Signet's stock was flat during pre-market trading.