What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Bitcoin prices are soaring again
From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica
Bitcoin prices shot up 15% Tuesday and briefly rose above the $5,000 level for the first time since November. But good luck finding a reason to explain the sudden spike.
"There is a growing sense that Bitcoin is back," Nigel Green, founder and chief executive of deVere Group, simply said.
Green added that "this dramatic jump is likely to attract many investors who have been sitting on the sidelines," including big institutions.
Wild swings for bitcoin are the norm. So this shouldn't be all that surprising, argued Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst with TF Global Markets, in a report.
"Bitcoin is a kind of a beast which has the ability to score more than 20% gain on a daily basis and we have seen this kind of rally towards the end of 2017 before the price crashed," Aslam wrote.
He added that the big bitcoin (XBT) spike "is going to attract many investors who have been sitting on the sideline and waiting for this moment."
Oil prices zoom higher
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Crude oil futures were on track for a fourth consecutive positive trading session on Wednesday.
US futures added 0.3% to trade at $62.70 per barrel, pushing gains for this year to 38%. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 0.8% to just under $70 per barrel.
Fiona Cincotta, an analyst at City Index, said:
Recent positive manufacturing news from China has also eased fears of a dramatic slowdown in the world's second largest economy. Weak growth in China would have reduced demand for oil.
Global markets check
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
- US stock futures are pointing higher.
- European markets opened with gains, following a positive trading session in Asia.
- The Dow closed down 0.3% on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 was flat, and the Nasdaq gained 0.3%.
Here's what investors are watching today:
- The US non-manufacturing composite PMI will be published at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Shares of Walgreens (WBA) dropped 13% after the drug store giant reported earnings and sales that missed forecasts.
- Shares in fashion retailer Superdry plunged almost 12% in London after co-founder Julian Dunkerton won his bid to rejoin the company as a director, prompting the board to quit.