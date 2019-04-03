Five more years of growth?! Why not?

On CNN Business' "Markets Now" live show Krishna Memani, chief investment officer of OppenheimerFunds, told CNN's Alison Kosik that the stock market can keep growing for five more years.

We have a few more years to go. Stay with the markets!" he said.

So where should you invest?

"The cyclical companies that do well in a good economy are where the action will be. So tech certainly is in that group," he said.