What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Five more years of growth?! Why not?
From CNN Business' David Goldman
On CNN Business' "Markets Now" live show Krishna Memani, chief investment officer of OppenheimerFunds, told CNN's Alison Kosik that the stock market can keep growing for five more years.
So where should you invest?
"The cyclical companies that do well in a good economy are where the action will be. So tech certainly is in that group," he said.
Better for the Fed to err on the side of growth
From CNN Business' David Goldman
Krishna Memani, chief investment officer of OppenheimerFunds, told CNN's Alison Kosik on CNN Business' "Markets Now" live show that the Fed may have overcompensated for its hawkish stance last year, but that's better than being too stringent.
They reduced their flexibility. That probably is a policy mistake. But it's better than when they were tightening policy all throughout 2018," he said.
GameStop's future is streaming
From CNN Business' David Goldman
Mobile, streaming and the death of the American mall are hurting GameStop (GME), which reported miserable earnings Tuesday.
It has a chance the way the Blockbuster didn't, but it has to adjust to the new reality, says CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica on "Markets Now."
Teddy Weisberg: 'Nothing goes up forever' but Fed is good for stocks
From CNN Business' David Goldman
Teddy Weisberg, founder of Seaport Securities said on "Markets Now" he doesn't agree with the Fed's decision to stop raising rates. But that's good news for the markets.
It really creates a positive backdrop for stocks."
What to expect on today's 'Markets Now'
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Tune in today at 12:45 pm ET for this week's live edition of "Markets Now," hosted by CNN correspondent Alison Kosik. She'll be joined by Krishna Memani, chief investment officer of OppenheimerFunds.
Here's what he'll talk about:
- Memani says don't worry about weak first quarter earnings. Rather, investors should focus more on the outlook for the second half of the year, which he says is a lot sunnier.
- He points out that the market is no longer worrying the Federal Reserve will sink the economy by continuing to raise interest rates.
- Memani will also discuss with Kosik the latest Brexit and US-China trade developments and preview Friday's big jobs report.
Wall Street is closing in on record highs
From CNN Business' Matt Egan
The American stock market has nearly recovered from last year's nose-dive.
The Dow was up 80 points to 26,260 in early afternoon trading on Wednesday. That means the index is less than 700 points away from the intraday record high set in early October.
The Nasdaqsoared 1.1%, leaving the index just 2.5% below its all-time high.
And the S&P 500, up another 0.6% on Wednesday, is even closer. It needs to climb just 2% higher to take out the record set in September.
The remarkable recovery from last year's near-bear market reflects fading recession fears, optimism about US-China trade talks and enthusiasm for the Federal Reserve's sudden shift in policy.
Tech stocks helped lead the latest rally on Wall Street. Chip stocks jumped on a bullish analyst note on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which surged 10%. Rivals Micron Technology (MU), Applied Materials (AMAT) and Nvidia (NVDA) posted sharp gains.
Dow Inc.'s CEO is optimistic about the future
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Packaging maker Dow Inc. (DOW) joined the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday, replacing DowDuPont (DWDP), the chemicals conglomerate that's spinning it off next month.
That might sound confusing, but Dow Inc. CEO Jim Fitterling said the spin-off makes sense. He told "First Move" anchor Julia Chatterley that most of its units, ranging from plastics to consumer goods, are growing.
"We have a good track for the future," Fitterling said. He added that the company is primed to handle external pressures, such as high oil prices, because it's a "low-cost producer."
Dave & Buster's get a boost from new VR games
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Dave & Busters (PLAY) shares rallied 5% after a solid fourth-quarter earnings report:
- Its same-stores sales and revenue both grew more than analysts expected.
- The company credited its new virtual reality games and a streamlined menu that includes healthier options — it recently introduced zoodles —for its growth.
- Our Paul R. La Monica noticed the stock was up as much as 8% earlier: