We're keeping an eye on the Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), which will release its earnings report before the open.

It's been a rough few months for the company: Its stock is down more than 7% so far this year, and the US FDA said last month that it was putting Walgreens "on notice" for selling more cigarettes to minors than any other drug store retailer.

US drugstores have also been hurt by lower prices for generic drugs and a decline in reimbursement rates for medications from government health care plans.

They also face increased pharmacy competition from retail giants Walmart (WMT) and Amazon (AMZN).

Stay tuned here for the latest on Walgreens' results.