What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
What to expect from Walgreens
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
We're keeping an eye on the Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), which will release its earnings report before the open.
It's been a rough few months for the company: Its stock is down more than 7% so far this year, and the US FDA said last month that it was putting Walgreens "on notice" for selling more cigarettes to minors than any other drug store retailer.
US drugstores have also been hurt by lower prices for generic drugs and a decline in reimbursement rates for medications from government health care plans.
They also face increased pharmacy competition from retail giants Walmart (WMT) and Amazon (AMZN).
Stay tuned here for the latest on Walgreens' results.
Brexit chaos continues
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
The British pound dropped 0.5% against the US dollar on Tuesday to trade just above $1.30.
UK lawmakers again rejected alternatives to Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal on Monday, increasing the risk that the country will crash out of the European Union without a deal in just 10 days. ⏰
"Brexit goes from shambles to chaos," said Kit Juckes, a strategist at Societe Generale. "The market is fed up and has taken all its positions off."
Get ready for a big drop in Tesla sales
From CNN Business' Chris Isidore
Tesla is probably about to report the largest drop in auto sales in the company's history.
That's not a shock —Tesla faced some special circumstances last quarter. But it's still a concern: Tesla needs to keep its sales pace high to pay down its sizable debts.
Tesla (TSLA) will report first quarter sales and production figures Tuesday, and Wall Street analysts expect them to be sharply lower than the 90,700 cars that the company sold to customers last quarter.
Analysts predict that Tesla delivered just over 50,000 cars over the last three months.
That's still significantly more than what Tesla reported a year ago, when Model 3 production was just getting started. During that quarter, the company sold less than 30,000 vehicles.
But Tesla sales have never fallen so much quarter-over-quarter.
Global markets check
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
- US stock futures are flat.
- European markets opened mostly higher, following a positive trading session in Asia.
- The Dow Jones industrial average closed 1.3% higher on Monday, the index's highest close since October. The S&P 500 added 1.2% and the Nasdaq gained 1.3%.