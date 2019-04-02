What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Google+ shuts down today
From CNN Business' Seth Fiegerman
Google Plus was supposed to be a Facebook (FB) killer that would cement Google's place in the fast-growing world of social media. Instead, Google's social network will officially shut down Tuesday after limited traction and recently disclosed privacy issues.
In October, Google (GOOGL) said it would shut down Google Plus for consumer use after discovering a security bug that exposed the personal information of as many as 500,000 accounts. It accelerated the shutdown after discovering a second bug that revealed millions of customers' private information to software developers.
Choppy start for stocks as Walgreens plunges
From CNN Business' Matt Egan
Walgreens is dragging the Dow lower.
The Dow fell 90 points, or 0.3%, on Tuesday morning.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq dipped around 0.1% apiece.
The choppy start comes after the Dow surged 330 points on Monday to the highest level since October.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) plunged 13%, easily making it the biggest loser among the 30 stocks in the Dow. Walgreens dimmed its outlook and posted results that missed expectations.
The company’s CEO called it the “most difficult quarter” since the drug giant was formed in late 2014. Rival CVS (CVS) declined 2% as well.
Lyft (LYFT) continued to experience turbulence. The ridesharing company tumbled 4% to $66.10 in early trading before reversing course and turning positive. Lyft remains well below its $72 IPO price, reflecting lingering concerns about its ability to make money.
Lyft's Wall Street honeymoon may already be over
From CNN Business' Seth Fiegerman
Lyft's stock has made a sharp U-turn after a promising Wall Street debut.
Shares of Lyft opened at $66.90 on Tuesday, a more than 3% decline after having ended Monday down nearly 12%. The stock rebounded and briefly turned positive in early trading, but remains below its IPO price of $72.
The company initially saw shares spike by more than 20% over its IPO price in early trading Friday as investors flocked to buy up shares from the first ride-hailing company to go public. Now, one analyst at Seaport Global Securities has slapped a sell rating on the stock and said his price target is just $42 a share.
The decline could raise concerns for the many other tech unicorns looking to go public. It may also bring back memories of Facebook, which fell below its IPO price on the second day of trading and kept falling for months.
JCPenney's CEO was paid $16.7 million last year
From CNN Business' Nathaniel Meyersohn
JCPenney (JCP) had to pay up to find a CEO willing to take on the job of turning around the troubled retailer.
CEO Jill Soltau, who took over in October after JCPenney's previous top executive jumped ship for Lowe's (LOW), made $16.7 million last year.
Soltau received a $6 million signing bonus when she took the job and took home $10 million in stock awards, according to filings released Monday.
Soltau has been building out her leadership team over the past few months.
In a strategy shift, JCPenney also recently said it would stop selling appliances and most furniture. It has also marked down inventory to clear out the glut of clothes and handbags sitting on its shelves.
Going forward, Soltau said JCPenney plans to focus on women's clothes, including athletic brands and the booming plus-size market, and home goods.
Walgreens can't right the ship
From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica
Drug store giant Walgreens isn't looking very healthy.
Shares of Walgreens (WBA) tumbled 7% in early trading Tuesday after the company reported earnings and sales that missed forecasts and lowered its outlook for the year. Rival CVS (CVS) fell nearly 2% on the news too.
Both chains have been hit hard by tumbling prices for drugs as well as competitive pressure from the likes of Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT).
Walgreens CEO Stefano Pessina acknowledged the challenges, saying in the company's earnings release that this was "the most difficult quarter we have had since the formation of Walgreens Boots Alliance" at the end of 2014.
Brexit chaos continues
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
The British pound dropped 0.5% against the US dollar on Tuesday to trade just above $1.30.
UK lawmakers again rejected alternatives to Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal on Monday, increasing the risk that the country will crash out of the European Union without a deal in just 10 days. ⏰
"Brexit goes from shambles to chaos," said Kit Juckes, a strategist at Societe Generale. "The market is fed up and has taken all its positions off."
Get ready for a big drop in Tesla sales
From CNN Business' Chris Isidore
Tesla is probably about to report the largest drop in auto sales in the company's history.
That's not a shock —Tesla faced some special circumstances last quarter. But it's still a concern: Tesla needs to keep its sales pace high to pay down its sizable debts.
Tesla (TSLA) will report first quarter sales and production figures Tuesday, and Wall Street analysts expect them to be sharply lower than the 90,700 cars that the company sold to customers last quarter.
Analysts predict that Tesla delivered just over 50,000 cars over the last three months.
That's still significantly more than what Tesla reported a year ago, when Model 3 production was just getting started. During that quarter, the company sold less than 30,000 vehicles.
But Tesla sales have never fallen so much quarter-over-quarter.
Global markets check
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
- US stock futures are flat.
- European markets opened mostly higher, following a positive trading session in Asia.
- The Dow Jones industrial average closed 1.3% higher on Monday, the index's highest close since October. The S&P 500 added 1.2% and the Nasdaq gained 1.3%.