Google+ shuts down today

Walgreens is dragging the Dow lower.

The Dow fell 90 points, or 0.3%, on Tuesday morning.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq dipped around 0.1% apiece.

The choppy start comes after the Dow surged 330 points on Monday to the highest level since October.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) plunged 13%, easily making it the biggest loser among the 30 stocks in the Dow . Walgreens dimmed its outlook and posted results that missed expectations.

The company’s CEO called it the “most difficult quarter” since the drug giant was formed in late 2014. Rival CVS (CVS) declined 2% as well.