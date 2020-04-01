Three flight attendant unions are urging the government against taking an ownership stake in airlines when it distributes $25 billion to fund payroll for aviation workers.

The leaders of the nation's flight attendant unions wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary Mnuchin saying that if he demands the airlines give taxpayers stock in their companies in return for help, it would threaten "whether workers will ever see the promised relief."

The $25 billion in grants is half of the $50 billion in aid that airlines are eligible to receive under the stimulus law that passed last week. The other $25 billion is in loans, and the unions told Mnuchin he should insist on essentially receiving airline stock in exchange for the loans.

The unions are worried the airlines may turn down the grants meant to pay employees during the next 6 months if the government insists on essentially becoming a stockholder in the airlines. They wrote the $25 billion figure could equate to a 40% ownership stake in the airlines.

“This effectively renders the payroll grants a poison pill that will cost us our jobs and push us onto taxpayer-funded unemployment insurance – the opposite of what this bipartisan agreement intended,” they wrote.

Airlines for America, the industry group representing major U.S. airlines, has not commented on how it counseled the government to disburse the aid, and no airline has publicly said that it will turn down the aid if it is forced to give taxpayers a stake.