What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
EasyJet: Brexit uncertainty is hurting our business
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
Shares in EasyJet (ESYJY) dropped over 8% in London after the airline cautioned that uncertainty over Brexit would hurt its summer sales.
"Macroeconomic uncertainty and many unanswered questions surrounding Brexit are together driving weaker customer demand in the market," the company said in a statement.
Airlines across Europe have been put under pressure by weaker fares, a shortage of pilots, rising fuel costs and continued uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union.
Last week, Icelandic carrier Wow Air halted operations after failing to secure new investment.
Smooth sailing for Lyft?
From CNN Business' Michelle Toh
Lyft (LYFT)'s IPO on Friday was a success.
Shares in the company gained 8.7% in their debut to close at $78.29.
ICYMI: Lyft had priced its initial public offering at $72 a share, valuing the company at around $24 billion. That was above its original target range of $62 to $68 a share.
So who cashes in? Co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer.
Other winners include General Motors (GM), Fidelity and Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten (RKUNF).
What will Lyft look like as a public company? Our Sara Ashley O'Brien spoke to one group of people who may be facing an uncertain road ahead: its drivers. Read on here.
Global markets check
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
- US stock futures are pointing higher.
- Global markets were boosted by positive manufacturing data from China. European markets opened with gains and stocks in Asia ended their trading session higher.
- Wall Street finished the first quarter on a strong note. The Dow Jones industrial average and the Nasdaq both closed 0.8% higher on Friday. The S&P 500 was up 0.7%.
- After a tough end to 2018, the S&P 500 advanced 13% in the first three months of the year, its strongest quarter since 2009.