Live TV
Edition
Edition

Follow CNN

Live Updates

What's moving markets today

By CNN Business
Updated less than 1 min ago6:10 AM ET, Mon April 1, 2019
8 min ago

EasyJet: Brexit uncertainty is hurting our business

From CNN Business' Charles Riley

Shares in EasyJet (ESYJYdropped over 8% in London after the airline cautioned that uncertainty over Brexit would hurt its summer sales.

"Macroeconomic uncertainty and many unanswered questions surrounding Brexit are together driving weaker customer demand in the market," the company said in a statement.

Airlines across Europe have been put under pressure by weaker fares, a shortage of pilots, rising fuel costs and continued uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union.

Last week, Icelandic carrier Wow Air halted operations after failing to secure new investment.

8 min ago

Smooth sailing for Lyft?

From CNN Business' Michelle Toh

Lyft (LYFT)'s IPO on Friday was a success.

Shares in the company gained 8.7% in their debut to close at $78.29.

ICYMI: Lyft had priced its initial public offering at $72 a share, valuing the company at around $24 billion. That was above its original target range of $62 to $68 a share.

So who cashes in? Co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer.

Other winners include General Motors (GM), Fidelity and Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten (RKUNF).

What will Lyft look like as a public company? Our Sara Ashley O'Brien spoke to one group of people who may be facing an uncertain road ahead: its drivers. Read on here.

8 min ago

Global markets check

From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová