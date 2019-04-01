Shares in EasyJet (ESYJY) dropped over 8% in London after the airline cautioned that uncertainty over Brexit would hurt its summer sales.

"Macroeconomic uncertainty and many unanswered questions surrounding Brexit are together driving weaker customer demand in the market," the company said in a statement.

Airlines across Europe have been put under pressure by weaker fares, a shortage of pilots, rising fuel costs and continued uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union.

Last week, Icelandic carrier Wow Air halted operations after failing to secure new investment.