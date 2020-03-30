Zoom Video (ZM) and Slack (WORK) may be getting a lot of attention as stocks that are benefiting from the work from home trend in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. But there's another software firm that's roaring as well -- S&P 500 constituent Citrix Systems.

Shares of Citrix (CTXS) were up more than 3% Monday and hit an all-time high in the process. Citrix makes so-called virtualization software, which makes it easy for workers to access software and files on their office desktop remotely.

The stock is now up 30% this year. But is the move overdone? Wall Street analysts are currently predicting that Citrix's earnings will fall about 6% this year compared to last year. And of the 18 analysts who follow the stock, nine rate it a hold and one even has it a sell recommendation -- compared to eight buy ratings. The consensus price target is more than 12% below its current price as well.

Citrix is one one of the stocks that got Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia and her husband Jeffrey Sprecher, CEO of New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) and chairman of the NYSE, in hot water when they bought it after she and other lawmakers were briefed about the coronavirus before it spun out of control in the US.