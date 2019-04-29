What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Spanish stocks at 2 1/2-week low after election
From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe
Spanish stocks had a bad start to the week, as investors digested the results of the weekend's election and what it could mean for Spain's business climate.
Spain's center-left Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), led by Pedro Sanchez, secured 28% of the vote. Investors worry he could form an anti-business coalition. Meanwhile, a far-right party will be entering the Spanish Parliament for the first time since dictator Francisco Franco's rule ended in the mid-1970s.
The IBEX 35 stock index in response dropped to its lowest level since April 10 in Monday trading. The IBEX was last down 0.7%.
Christine Romans: Expect the 'slow grind higher' to continue
From CNN Business' Christine Romans
It's a busy week ahead for investors and the big question is whether the corporate and economic data and Fed news can sustain stocks at record highs.
Roughly 150 companies report quarterly results this week, the Fed meets, a top level trade delegation heads to Beijing, and Friday’s jobs report will show how hungry American companies are for workers — and whether they are willing to pay up for them.
With the S&P 500 up 17% this year, there is plenty of headline risk, but barring any surprises, expect the slow grind higher to continue.
Spotify surpasses 100 million paid subscribers
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Spotify (SPOT) now has 100 million people globally paying for its premium music service, a 32% jump year-over-year. The company revealed that it had reached milestone in its first quarter earnings.
Here's what else you should know:
- Spotify brought in $1.7 billion in quarterly revenue, slightly above analysts' expectations.
- In total, Spotify has 217 million monthly users, a leap of 26% year-over-year.
- It said its recently launched Indian service now has 2 million subscribers and added that "growth has continued to outpace our expectations."
- Shares are up nearly 5% in premarket trading.
Tesla shares rise after Musk reaches an agreement over tweeting
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Tesla (TSLA) shares are climbing 1.5% in premarket trading following an agreement sealed late Friday over his tweets.
CEO Elon Musk and the US Securities and Exchange Commission agreed to amend a settlement deal approved last October that required oversight of Musk's social media use.
The updated deal outlines a slew of topics Musk cannot tweet about until he obtains pre-approval from an "experienced securities lawyer."
Today's losses claw back some of the stock's Friday losses, when it closed 5% lower.
Boeing CEO faces shareholders
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
Boeing (BA) is likely to face tough questions from shareholders at its annual meeting later today.
CEO Dennis Muilenburg will appear before investors in Chicago after two deadly crashes of its 737 Max in less than six months.
CNN has reported that four Boeing employees called an FAA whistleblower hotline the day after Ethiopia released a preliminary crash report on Ethiopian Airlines flight 302.
Among the information they provided is a previously unreported issue involving damage to the wiring of the angle of attack sensor by a foreign object, according to the source.
The continued grounding of the 737 Max is costing airlines hundreds of millions of dollars.
American Airlines (AAL), Southwest Airlines (LUV) and European budget carrier Norwegian all revealed last week that the inability to use the aircraft will cost them nearly $600 million combined.
What to expect from Alphabet earnings
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
Google's parent company, Alphabet, has another chance today to show off the strength of its massive advertising business.
Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expect Alphabet (GOOGL) to report first-quarter sales of $37.3 billion, an increase of 20% over the same period last year.
Net income is forecast to rise 6.5% to $7.5 billion. The company reports earnings after the closing bell.
Some of the biggest names in tech have surprised analysts with strong openings to 2019. Facebook (FB) and Amazon (AMZN), for example, have already topped Wall Street's expectations.
Checking in on global markets
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
- US stock futures are little changed.
- European markets opened with gains. Stocks in Asia were mixed. Japan's markets are closed until May 6 for Golden Week.
- The Dow closed up 0.3% on Friday. The S&P 500 added 0.5% and the Nasdaq advanced 0.3%, with both indexes closing at new record highs.
Here's what investors are keeping an eye on:
- Crude oil futures dropped Monday, continuing a slide fueled by President Donald Trump's call for OPEC to increase production. Both US crude futures and brent crude were down 0.5% on Monday.
- Anadarko Petroleum (APC) is preparing to recommend a $76 per share takeover offer from Occidental Petroleum (OXY), according to the Financial Times. The bid is about 20% richer than a deal Anadarko reached earlier this month with Chevron (CVX).
- The Milken Institute's annual Global Conference is taking place in Los Angeles. Stay tuned for live coverage on CNNBusiness.com.