Spanish stocks had a bad start to the week , as investors digested the results of the weekend's election and what it could mean for Spain's business climate.

Spain's center-left Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), led by Pedro Sanchez, secured 28% of the vote. Investors worry he could form an anti-business coalition. Meanwhile, a far-right party will be entering the Spanish Parliament for the first time since dictator Francisco Franco's rule ended in the mid-1970s.

The IBEX 35 stock index in response dropped to its lowest level since April 10 in Monday trading. The IBEX was last down 0.7%.