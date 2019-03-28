What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
New details on Lyft's IPO
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Ride-hailing firm Lyft is driving towards its debut listing on the Nasdaq on Friday.
The company raised its pricing target to $70 to $72 per share on Wednesday, valuing the company at more than $23 billion.
Lyft had initially predicted a range of between $62 and $68 a share.
The company's debut on the stock exchange is the first of a number of big tech IPOs expected this year. Lyft expects to raise as much as $2.4 billion through the sale of stock.
Daimler partners with Chinese carmaker Geely
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
Mercedes-maker Daimler has teamed up with Hangzhou-based Geely to transform its Smart brand into an electric carmaker focused on China's vast market.
Under the agreement announced today, the next generation of Smart cars will be assembled at a plant in China with sales starting in 2022. Prior to that, Daimler will continue to produce Smart cars at plants in France and Slovenia.
Daimler and Geely will each own 50% of the global joint venture. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Daimler said that no jobs would be lost as a result of the deal.
"Our smallest vehicle still has huge potential — in China and beyond. Geely is the right partner to take advantage of these opportunities," Daimler (DDAIF) CEO Dieter Zetsche wrote in a blog post.
Bayer drops on new damages
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Shares in Bayer (BAYRY) have dipped 1.6% today in Frankfurt.
That's after a federal jury awarded $80 million to a California man in determining that the popular Monsanto weedkiller, Roundup, was a substantial factor in causing his cancer.
Bayer, which acquired Monsanto last year and saw its stock tank 10% after the initial verdict last week, said it would appeal the decision.
The case is the first to be tried in federal court. About 11,000 similar cases are pending at the federal or state level.
Global markets check
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
- US stock futures are flat.
- ICYMI: The Dow closed 0.1% lower on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.5% and the Nasdaq shed 0.6%.
- Stocks in Asia finished the session mixed.
- European markets opened mostly higher.
Here's what investors are watching:
- The final estimate of US fourth quarter GDP will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- We're keeping an eye on the pound as Brexit deadlock continues. UK lawmakers considered eight alternatives to the government's plan yesterday, and rejected each of them. Prime Minister Theresa May is continuing to push for her plan, and she's now offered to resign in exchange for support for the deal.
- Shares in Swedbank dropped 3.7% after the Swedish bank fired its CEO amid a widening money-laundering probe.