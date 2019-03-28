Ride-hailing firm Lyft is driving towards its debut listing on the Nasdaq on Friday.

The company raised its pricing target to $70 to $72 per share on Wednesday, valuing the company at more than $23 billion.

Lyft had initially predicted a range of between $62 and $68 a share.

The company's debut on the stock exchange is the first of a number of big tech IPOs expected this year. Lyft expects to raise as much as $2.4 billion through the sale of stock.