What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
1 min ago6:57 AM ET, Wed March 27, 2019
Global markets check
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
- US stock futures are moving higher.
- European and Asian markets are mixed today.
- ICYMI: The Dow closed up 0.6% yesterday, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both gained 0.7%.
Here's what investors are watching:
- Apple (AAPL) stock declined 1% on Tuesday after a US trade judge recommended banning some iPhones that are imported to the United States because of a patent dispute with Qualcomm (QCOM).
- Shares in Korean Air rose 2.5% after shareholders rejected the re-election of chairman Cho Yang-ho.
- The EIA Crude Oil Inventories is set to be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Daimler (DDAIF) is reportedly nearing a deal to sell a 50% stake in its Smart brand to Chinese carmaker Geely.
- Renault (RNLSY) plans to restart merger talks with Nissan (NSANF) within 12 months, according to a Financial Times report. Once that's done, the French carmaker will also look to buy Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), the report added.
Say hello to another health care mega-deal
From CNN Business' Michelle Toh
Health care giant Centene (CNC) is buying its smaller Tampa-based competitor WellCare (WCG) for $17.3 billion, the companies announced today.
The deal "will create a premier healthcare enterprise focused on government-sponsored healthcare programs and a leader in Medicaid, Medicare and the Health Insurance Marketplace," they said in a joint statement.
The new entity would have about 22 million members across the country, and a combined revenue of $97 billion.
WellCare shares jumped over 17% in premarket trading, while Centene stock was down 1.8%.