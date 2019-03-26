What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Sales soar for Altria-backed cannabis firm Cronos
From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica
Yet another cannabis company has reported strong sales growth following the legalization of recreational pot in Canada.
Cronos Group (CRON), which has the financial backing of Marlboro owner Altria (MO), said Tuesday that revenue in its most recent quarter soared 248% compared with the same period a year ago. The news follows similarly solid sales increases from rivals Canopy Growth (CGC), Aurora (ACB) and Tilray (TLRY).
Shares of Cronos fell in early trading on the news following a big spike Monday. But the stock has nearly doubled this year, as investors bet that Cronos will have an upper hand on rivals thanks to its Altria partnership. Altria now owns 45% of the company and has the right to boost the stake to 55%.
But some worry that the surge for Cronos and other cannabis stocks is a bubble that's about to burst. Canopy, which is backed by Corona owner Constellation Brands (STZ), is up 65% so far in 2019. And Aurora, which recently hired activist investor Nelson Peltz as an adviser to try and find a strategic partner, is up more than 85%.
Bed Bath & Beyond shares soar 20% after reported activist fight
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) shares are soaring 20% in premarket trading following a report that the knives are out to replace its board and CEO.
The Wall Street Journal reports that three activist funds, which collectively have a 5% a stake in the company, might launch a proxy fight to replace its entire 12-person board and CEO Steven Temares.
The activists argue that Bed Bath & Beyond has "failed to adapt as consumers increasingly shop online or expect unique experiences in bricks-and-mortar stores" and hasn't kept its costs under control.
Bed Bath & Beyond didn’t immediately respond to CNN Business' request for comment.
Uber scoops up its Middle East rival
From CNN Business' Zahraa Alkhalisi
Uber is buying the biggest ride-hailing app in the Middle East.
In the biggest tech deal the region has ever seen, Uber is paying $3.1 billion for Careem with a mixture of cash and securities that will convert into Uber shares when the company goes public.
Careem, based in Dubai, was founded in 2012 and has since become the regional market leader across 90 cities in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan.
It was valued at more than $2 billion in a funding round in October.
Careem will operate under its own brand as a subsidiary of Uber, and continue to be led by its current CEO Mudassir Sheikha, the companies said in a statement Tuesday.
What Samsung's profit warning tells us
From CNN Business' Sherisse Pham
Samsung shares fell as much as 1.3% in early trading in Seoul today before recovering some of their losses to close down about 0.6%.
The South Korean tech giant is warning investors that 2019 is off to a gloomy start.
Samsung said today that its earnings for the first quarter will fall short of expectations because of slumping demand for the chips and display panels it makes for electronic devices.
The company had already warned in January that sales and operating profit would drop by double digits this quarter.
Markets check before the bell
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
- US stock futures are edging higher.
- European markets opened mixed.
- Stocks in Asia also struggled to find direction.
- Monday: The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 0.1%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq shed 0.1%.
Massive win for Airbus
From CNN Business' Jethro Mullen
Airbus (EADSF) has reached a deal to sell 300 passenger jets to Chinese airlines. The agreement was signed during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to France.
The announcement was yet another blow to Airbus' biggest rival Boeing (BA), which is struggling with a major crisis. Its bestselling jetliner, the 737 Max, has been idled worldwide after being involved in two deadly crashes.
The Chinese order covers 290 planes from Airbus' A320 family and 10 from the A350 line, the company said in a statement.
Based on Airbus' list prices, the planes are worth roughly $35 billion altogether, but customers typically receive significant discounts from the list prices and can get bigger reductions for huge orders.
- Shares in Airbus gained more than 1.5% in early European trading.
- Boeing's stock is slightly up.