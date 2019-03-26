Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) shares are soaring 20% in premarket trading following a report that the knives are out to replace its board and CEO.

The Wall Street Journal reports that three activist funds, which collectively have a 5% a stake in the company, might launch a proxy fight to replace its entire 12-person board and CEO Steven Temares.

The activists argue that Bed Bath & Beyond has "failed to adapt as consumers increasingly shop online or expect unique experiences in bricks-and-mortar stores" and hasn't kept its costs under control.

Bed Bath & Beyond didn’t immediately respond to CNN Business' request for comment.