Naspers (NAPRF), the biggest investor in China's Tencent (TCEHY), has announced a plan to spin off its international internet assets.

The media, tech and investment firm, which was founded over a century ago in South Africa, is best known for paying $32 million in 2001 for a major stake in what was then seen as a young Chinese tech startup.

The investment has helped Naspers — which started as a small publishing house —compete with the likes of Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) and Netflix (NFLX).

The company said it wants to list the new company in Amsterdam.

Naspers said it will own approximately 75% of the new company, which includes holdings in tech companies like Tencent, mail.ru and DeliveryHero.