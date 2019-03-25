What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Viacom and AT&T strike new deal
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Viacom and AT&T have agreed to a new carriage deal that keeps its channels, including Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and VH1, on DirecTV and U-Verse. Terms of the new contract were not disclosed.
"The deal also brings AT&T customers more choice and improved value for Viacom content," the two companies said in a statement. "We expect to announce additional details in the near future."
Viacom (VIAB) shares are up nearly 5% in premarket trading. AT&T (T), which owns CNN, is flat.
Europe is getting a big new tech listing
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Naspers (NAPRF), the biggest investor in China's Tencent (TCEHY), has announced a plan to spin off its international internet assets.
The media, tech and investment firm, which was founded over a century ago in South Africa, is best known for paying $32 million in 2001 for a major stake in what was then seen as a young Chinese tech startup.
The investment has helped Naspers — which started as a small publishing house —compete with the likes of Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) and Netflix (NFLX).
The company said it wants to list the new company in Amsterdam.
Naspers said it will own approximately 75% of the new company, which includes holdings in tech companies like Tencent, mail.ru and DeliveryHero.
Apple's big day
From CNN Business' Frank Pallotta
We don't know exactly what Apple (AAPL) will debut during its big press event later today. A new streaming-video product? A revamped TV app and video storefront?
What is clear is that the tech giant will be jumping into an already crowded — and growing -— streaming market.
Apple is expected to roll out a streaming-video product at a press event in Cupertino — one that could come with a lineup of original programming from the likes of Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and Steven Spielberg.
This video product, whatever shape it takes, will be competing for viewers' time and money against some of the biggest entertainment companies in Hollywood, which are creating, promoting and launching their own services in 2019.
The stock is unchanged in premarket trading.
Global stock markets sink
From CNN Business' Sherisse Pham
Worries over slowing economic growth are weighing on global markets. US stock futures are pointing lower.
Stocks dropped sharply in Asia as investors reacted to disappointing manufacturing data from Germany on Friday, and a warning signal that a US recession could be on the horizon.
Japan's Nikkei (N225) closed down 3% today, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng (HSI) shed 2%.
Fears about a severe global economic slowdown hit stocks in Europe and the US on Friday:
- US stocks on Friday suffered their worst day since early January after the yield on 3-month Treasuries rose above the rate on 10-year Treasuries for the first time since 2007.
- A flattening yield curve, or the difference between short- and long-term rates, is typically seen as a sign that long-term economic confidence is dwindling.
- The pain continued today, with benchmark indexes in Europe opening with losses of roughly 0.5%.