US stocks ended in the red on Monday, after the Senate failed for a second time to vote through the coronavirus economic relief package.

A slew of new stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve provided a boost to premarket trading, but it didn’t help stocks end the regular trading day higher.

The Dow finished 3%, or 583 points, lower.

The S&P 500 closed down 2.9%. The index has now erased all of the gains accumulated under the Trump administration.

The Nasdaq Composite finished 0.3% lower.