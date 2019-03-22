What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Nike stock slips after warning of slowing growth
Nike's (NKE) stock is sinking 4% in premarket trading, despite a mostly positive earnings report.
Its sneaker and clothing sales grew across the world for the most recent quarter compared with a year earlier: 7% in North America, 6% in Europe and 19% in China.
But analysts expected its North America sales to grow more than that. It also cautioned that sales will slow in this quarter.
Today in IPOs: Levi's, Pinterest and Uber
- Levi Strauss (LEVI) entered the New York Stock Exchange with a bang, soaring 32% on its first day of trading on Thursday. The stock is slightly up in premarket trading.
- Pinterest has sped up its plans for going public and could list in the NYSE as soon as Friday, according to the Wall Street Journal. The company declined to comment.
- Uber has selected the NYSE as the venue for its IPO, which is expected later this year, according to Bloomberg. It's expected to publicly file in April.
Indonesian airline cancels 737 Max 8 order
Indonesian airline Garuda said it was canceling a $4.9 billion order for the Boeing 737 Max 8 after the plane was involved in two deadly crashes in less than five months.
The carrier ordered 50 of the planes in 2014. It has taken delivery of one of them but has now sent a letter to Boeing (BA) saying it no longer wants to receive the remaining jets on order.
Boeing's stock is unchanged in premarket trading.
Brexit delayed
The European Union has given the United Kingdom a two-week reprieve on Brexit.
EU leaders have agreed that Britain will leave the bloc on May 22 if UK lawmakers approve Prime Minister Theresa May's divorce deal. The original departure date was March 29.
But if May's agreement is rejected for a third time, the United Kingdom will have until April 12 to decide on a new way forward. That could mean a lengthy delay or a messy departure.
The extension provided some relief to the embattled British pound: The currency was trading 0.6% higher against the euro on Friday, at €1.16. It was slightly lower against the US dollar at $1.31.