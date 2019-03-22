United customers can now choose from non-binary gender options during the booking process

United Airlines (UAL) will let passengers choose from non-binary gender options. It says it is the first US airline to do so .

In addition to "male" and "female," customers can now choose to identify themselves as "U," which means undisclosed, or "X," which means unspecified, corresponding with what is on the person's identification or passport.

United said that customers can now also select the title "Mx.," a gender-neutral alternative to titles such as "Mr." or "Ms.," during the booking process.

The airline's announcement comes weeks after Airlines for America, the industry trade group, said its members approved a new international standard for non-binary passengers, effective June 1. American Airlines (AAL) said at the time that it was working on the change.

Delta Airlines (DAL), which is not a part of A4A, also said at the time that it was working on non-binary options for its customers.

United said Friday it worked with LGBT groups, including the Trevor Project and Human Rights Campaign, to implement the choices.

It added that it will be "providing additional employee training to make us even more welcoming for all customers and employees."