What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Apple's new streaming service could attract 100 million subscribers within 5 years
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Apple (AAPL) is expected to unmask its entry into the streaming entertainment world next week. Silicon Valley and Hollywood are ready.
In a new note, Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, said it's a "pivotal step for Cupertino" and "will only be the drumroll to a more transformative content acquisition during the course of 2019 for Apple."
Ives added:
Ives projects that the new service could add 100 million subscribers in the next five years and generate upward of $10 billion in annual revenue. That would add at least $15 per share from its current price of $188 per share, Ives said.
Levi's IPO is here
From CNN Business' Michelle Toh
- 👖Levi Strauss will return to the stock market on Thursday after a 34-year absence.
- The retailer priced its initial public offering at $17 per share, valuing the company at about $6.6 billion. That's higher than the price range of $14 to $16 that the company had previously set.
- The company's stock will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "LEVI."
- Traders at the NYSE are expected to get in the spirit by decking out in Levi's.
- They'll break from a longstanding "no jeans allowed" policy to deck out in denim "from head-to-toe," according to the exchange.
Justice Department issues subpoenas in criminal investigation of Boeing
From CNN's Evan Perez and Shimon Prokupecz
US Justice Department prosecutors have issued multiple subpoenas as part of an investigation into Boeing's FAA certification and marketing of 737 Max planes, sources briefed on the matter told CNN.
The criminal investigation, which is in its early stages, began after the October 2018 crash of a 737 Max aircraft operated by Lion Air in Indonesia, the sources said.
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Tuesday asked the agency's inspector general to investigate the Max certification.
A company spokesperson referred to a statement the company released earlier in the week, which indicated it "does not respond to or comment on questions concerning legal matters, whether internal, litigation, or governmental inquiries."
Boeing's (BA) stock is slightly down on the news.
What to expect with Nike earnings
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
- Investors are hoping for good news from Nike when the company reports earnings after the bell: Sales are expected to rise nearly 7%.
- Shares in Nike (NKE) dipped last month after Duke basketball star Zion Williamson injured his knee when his Nike sneaker broke.
- Investors will be paying attention to anything the company says about demand in China and Europe, where economic growth has slowed.
- The stock is up 17% for the year.
Markets check before the bell
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
- US stock futures are little changed.
- European markets opened mostly lower, while stocks in Asia closed mixed.
- Tencent (TCEHY) reported a 32% drop in net profit for the final quarter of 2018.
- US oil prices were trading back above $60 a barrel after having briefly reached that level on Wednesday for the first time since November.