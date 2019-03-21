Apple (AAPL) is expected to unmask its entry into the streaming entertainment world next week. Silicon Valley and Hollywood are ready.

In a new note, Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, said it's a "pivotal step for Cupertino" and "will only be the drumroll to a more transformative content acquisition during the course of 2019 for Apple."

Ives added:

We believe Monday's announcement is just the tip of the iceberg for Cook's broader streaming content strategy to take hold and in our opinion adds a significant potential catalyst to the Apple services growth story for years to come."