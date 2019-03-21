US Justice Department prosecutors have issued multiple subpoenas as part of an investigation into Boeing's FAA certification and marketing of 737 Max planes , sources briefed on the matter told CNN.

The criminal investigation, which is in its early stages, began after the October 2018 crash of a 737 Max aircraft operated by Lion Air in Indonesia, the sources said.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Tuesday asked the agency's inspector general to investigate the Max certification.

A company spokesperson referred to a statement the company released earlier in the week, which indicated it "does not respond to or comment on questions concerning legal matters, whether internal, litigation, or governmental inquiries."

Boeing's (BA) stock is slightly down on the news.