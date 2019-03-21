Nine West exits bankruptcy and gives itself a new name

Nine West has exited bankruptcy, one year after filing.

The company renamed itself to Premier Brands Group and plans to continue with a "right-sized capital structure, streamlined operational footprint, profitable and growing wholesale and licensing businesses," it said in a release.

It also said it will have $100 million cash on hand for growth.

Last year, it sold its Nine West and Bandolino brands. Moving forward, it will focus on its Anne Klein and other womenswear brands its owns.