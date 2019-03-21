What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
America's whiskey makers are feeling a 'negative impact' from tariffs
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
American whiskey producers are feeling the burn from tariffs.
The Distilled Spirits Council said in new report that the $3.3 billion worth of tariffs placed on the US products from the European Union is having a "negative impact" on American whiskeys.
Exports of the alcohol declined 11% during the second half of last year. The council said that exports in the latter part of the year are typically higher and the decrease highlights the harm the tariffs have caused.
Here's what Council President Chris Swonger said:
Jack Daniel's maker, Brown-Forman (BFA), previously said that the tariffs on American spirits had a 1% drag on its sales. CFO Jane Morreau called tariffs a "substantial burden" on the business.
Guess plunges on the same day of its rival's IPO debut
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Levi's is having big day, but its denim rival Guess (GES) isn't celebrating.
The stock fell as much as 15% after a poor earnings report:
- The company's fourth-quarter profit missed analysts' expectations.
- Guess' same-stores fell 0.7% for the quarter, but analysts were expecting them to rise 1.5%.
- The stock is now down 10% for the year.
Markets try to rebound after Fed Day slide; Biogen on track for worst day since 2005
From CNN Business' Matt Egan
Wall Street is bouncing back from early morning losses.
- The Dow rose 20 points Thursday morning, recovering from a premarket slide
- The S&P 500 inched 0.1% higher
- And the Nasdaq gained 0.2% despite weakness in the biotech space
The flat start follows a slide on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve trimmed its growth outlook and signaled no rate hikes until 2020.
Bank stocks continue to struggle, with Citigroup (C) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) falling 1% apiece.
Some analysts said the Fed's very dovish stance may unnerve investors about the underlying health of the economy.
"The Fed’s second dovish surprise in a row was meant to calm markets," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, wrote to clients. "However, we think it will likely do just the opposite."
Biogen (BIIB) plummeted 28% after halting trials on a promising Alzheimer’s treatment that was deemed ineffective. Biogen is on track for its worst day since February 2005.
Darden Restaurants (DRI) climbed 6% on earnings beat and sales growth at Olive Garden.
Ex-Snap CFO joins Ford
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Ford (F) is probably hoping its newly named chief financial officer lasts longer at the automaker than at his previous gig.
Tim Stone left Snap (SNAP) last month after just eight months at the messaging app. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said that his departure was not related to any disagreement with the company's accounting, management or related issues.
Stone starts at Ford on April 15 and assumes the role of CFO on June 1, the company said in a release.
Biogen shares are plunging nearly 30% after it halts Alzheimer's drug trials
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Biogen (BIIB) shares are nosediving nearly 30% in premarket trading after the drugmaker abruptly ended trials on its new Alzheimer’s treatment.
The company said it halted trials because they were "unlikely to meet their primary endpoint upon completion." It clarified that it wasn't because of safety concerns.
Biogen will continue to develop treatments for Alzheimer’s. It's the 6th leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Alzheimer's Association, and doesn't have a cure.
Nine West exits bankruptcy and gives itself a new name
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Nine West has exited bankruptcy, one year after filing.
The company renamed itself to Premier Brands Group and plans to continue with a "right-sized capital structure, streamlined operational footprint, profitable and growing wholesale and licensing businesses," it said in a release.
It also said it will have $100 million cash on hand for growth.
Last year, it sold its Nine West and Bandolino brands. Moving forward, it will focus on its Anne Klein and other womenswear brands its owns.
Apple's new streaming service could attract 100 million subscribers within 5 years
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Apple (AAPL) is expected to unmask its entry into the streaming entertainment world next week. Silicon Valley and Hollywood are ready.
In a new note, Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, said it's a "pivotal step for Cupertino" and "will only be the drumroll to a more transformative content acquisition during the course of 2019 for Apple."
Ives added:
Ives projects that the new service could add 100 million subscribers in the next five years and generate upward of $10 billion in annual revenue. That would add at least $15 per share from its current price of $188 per share, Ives said.
Analysts at Needham also upgraded the stock for similar reasons.
Levi's IPO is here
From CNN Business' Michelle Toh
- 👖Levi Strauss will return to the stock market on Thursday after a 34-year absence.
- The retailer priced its initial public offering at $17 per share, valuing the company at about $6.6 billion. That's higher than the price range of $14 to $16 that the company had previously set.
- The company's stock will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "LEVI."
- Traders at the NYSE are expected to get in the spirit by decking out in Levi's.
- They'll break from a longstanding "no jeans allowed" policy to deck out in denim "from head-to-toe," according to the exchange.
Justice Department issues subpoenas in criminal investigation of Boeing
From CNN's Evan Perez and Shimon Prokupecz
US Justice Department prosecutors have issued multiple subpoenas as part of an investigation into Boeing's FAA certification and marketing of 737 Max planes, sources briefed on the matter told CNN.
The criminal investigation, which is in its early stages, began after the October 2018 crash of a 737 Max aircraft operated by Lion Air in Indonesia, the sources said.
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Tuesday asked the agency's inspector general to investigate the Max certification.
A company spokesperson referred to a statement the company released earlier in the week, which indicated it "does not respond to or comment on questions concerning legal matters, whether internal, litigation, or governmental inquiries."
Boeing's (BA) stock is slightly down on the news.