America's whiskey makers are feeling a 'negative impact' from tariffs

American whiskey producers are feeling the burn from tariffs.

The Distilled Spirits Council said in new report that the $3.3 billion worth of tariffs placed on the US products from the European Union is having a "negative impact" on American whiskeys.

Exports of the alcohol declined 11% during the second half of last year. The council said that exports in the latter part of the year are typically higher and the decrease highlights the harm the tariffs have caused.

Here's what Council President Chris Swonger said:

The damage to American Whiskey exports is now accelerating, and this is collateral damage from ongoing global trade disputes."