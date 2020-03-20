American Airlines (AAL) will fly its first all-cargo flights in 36 years starting Friday, carrying medical supplies, mail for active US military stationed in Europe, telecommunications equipment and electronics that will support people working from home.

The first flight will leave Friday night from Dallas-Fort Worth and arrive Saturday in Frankfurt, Germany. The airline will fly two round-trip flights over the next four days.

Most passenger aircraft carry cargo shipments. American received $863 million in cargo revenue last year, though that was down 15% from a year earlier in the face of trade tensions.

These cargo flights will be using a 777-300 widebody passenger jet. It has 14 cargo positions for large pallets and can carry more than 100,000 pounds. American said it expects the flights will be sold out. These will be its first all cargo flights since it retired its last 747 freighter in 1984.