(COMP) futures were S&P 500 (SPX) futures gained 4.41%

The dollar has eased since Thursday, pulling back from its highest level in three years .

The New York Federal Reserve continued its effort to create liquidity in the strained financial markets by announcing it would purchase another $10 billion of mortgage-backed securities, part of a larger package of $200 billion in mortgage bonds the Fed promised on Sunday to buy as it relaunched quantitative easing.

The US central bank has also taken steps to ease an acute shortage of dollars that was destabilizing markets.