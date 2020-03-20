US stock futures are pointing to a higher open after the market ended in the green on Thursday. Is this the end of the brutal coronavirus selloff?

The S&P 500 has fallen nearly 29% since its latest peak on February 19 as investors grappled with what the pandemic would mean for the economy.

Things certainly seem to have calmed down at the end of this week, helped by the Trump administration's $1 trillion economic relief package, promises to bail out battered airlines and clearer messaging on how to fight the virus.

Still, this might not be the end to investors' nervousness.

Three conditions need to be met for the market to settle down , according to the BlackRock Investment Institute.

Visibility on the scale of the outbreak and evidence that infection rates have peaked Coordinated and credible policy packages Confidence that financial markets are functioning properly.

Progress has been made on #2 and depending on how next week goes, #3 could be in the cards. But the first, and most important point, is still a big question mark.