Dow set to soar: March 20, 2020
Coca-Cola doesn't expect shortages just yet
Relax, Coke drinkers: Coca-Cola (KO) doesn't expect any shortages of its drinks in the near future.
In a regulatory filing Friday, the company said it's "working closely with our bottling partners on contingency planning for continuous supply and, at this stage, we do not foresee any near-term disruptions in concentrate or beverage base production."
However, the restaurant closures, event cancellations and reduction in travel sparked by the growing coronavirus pandemic will have a "negative impact" on Coke's bottom line.
The company said its "operating results cannot be reasonably estimated at this time, but the impact could be material." It withdrew its previously released full-year financial guidance.
Altria's CEO has the coronavirus
Altria (MO) CEO Howard Williard has contracted the novel coronavirus. He is taking a temporary leave of absence from the Marlboro maker, according to a statement.
Altria's Chief Financial Officer Billy Gifford will take over Willard's position while he's in his two-week self quarantine.
Roughly more than 244,500 people have contracted the virus worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking cases reported by the World Health Organization and additional sources.
Holiday Inn's owner is cutting $150 million in costs as demand hits record lows
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), which owns Holiday Inn and several other brands, is cutting $150 million in costs as demand continues to decline across its 5,900 global hotels.
Demand for hotels is currently at the lowest levels we’ve ever seen, IHG CEO Keith Barr said in a release.
The company is reducing salaries and incentives for its board and executive committee members to achieve the savings. IHG expects its hotel revenue per room to decline 60% with "steeper declines in those markets most impacted by restrictions."
Like other hotel companies, IHG's stock has been absolutely battered this year and is down 60%.
Senate Intel chairman sold off stock ahead of coronavirus economic downturn
Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr and his wife sold as much as $1.7 million in stock last month ahead of the sharp market decline that's resulted from the novel coronavirus global pandemic, according to Senate documents.
Two weeks later, the North Carolina Republican sounded a blunt warning in February about the dire impact of the novel coronavirus during a private event in Washington, according to audio obtained by NPR, which contrasted with President Donald Trump's public statements at the time that suggested the virus would disappear.
Burr's committee has received periodic briefings on coronavirus as the outbreak has spread, but the committee did not receive briefings on the virus the week of Burr's stock sales, according to a source familiar with the matter.
When will the market bottom out?
US stock futures are pointing to a higher open after the market ended in the green on Thursday. Is this the end of the brutal coronavirus selloff?
The S&P 500 has fallen nearly 29% since its latest peak on February 19 as investors grappled with what the pandemic would mean for the economy.
Things certainly seem to have calmed down at the end of this week, helped by the Trump administration's $1 trillion economic relief package, promises to bail out battered airlines and clearer messaging on how to fight the virus.
Still, this might not be the end to investors' nervousness.
Three conditions need to be met for the market to settle down, according to the BlackRock Investment Institute.
- Visibility on the scale of the outbreak and evidence that infection rates have peaked
- Coordinated and credible policy packages
- Confidence that financial markets are functioning properly.
Progress has been made on #2 and depending on how next week goes, #3 could be in the cards. But the first, and most important point, is still a big question mark.
American Airlines will fly cargo-only flights to Germany
American Airlines (AAL) will fly its first all-cargo flights in 36 years starting Friday, carrying medical supplies, mail for active US military stationed in Europe, telecommunications equipment and electronics that will support people working from home.
The first flight will leave Friday night from Dallas-Fort Worth and arrive Saturday in Frankfurt, Germany. The airline will fly two round-trip flights over the next four days.
Most passenger aircraft carry cargo shipments. American received $863 million in cargo revenue last year, though that was down 15% from a year earlier in the face of trade tensions.
These cargo flights will be using a 777-300 widebody passenger jet. It has 14 cargo positions for large pallets and can carry more than 100,000 pounds. American said it expects the flights will be sold out. These will be its first all cargo flights since it retired its last 747 freighter in 1984.
US markets set to soar
The dollar has eased since Thursday, pulling back from its highest level in three years.
The New York Federal Reserve continued its effort to create liquidity in the strained financial markets by announcing it would purchase another $10 billion of mortgage-backed securities, part of a larger package of $200 billion in mortgage bonds the Fed promised on Sunday to buy as it relaunched quantitative easing.
The US central bank has also taken steps to ease an acute shortage of dollars that was destabilizing markets.
Global markets rally as central banks go all-in
Global stock markets surged higher Friday after central banks and governments around the world unleashed a torrent of stimulus measures designed to cushion the shock from coronavirus.
Asian stocks closed with gains, while European markets were on track for their second positive session in a row.
The rally comes after central banks around the world including the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and the Bank of England announced huge new injections of funds into financial markets.
They've been backed by governments, which have committed trillions of dollars worth of new spending and credit guarantees to help support their economies.
Europe followed suit:
Walmart wants to hire 150,000 temporary workers
Walmart (WMT), the largest private employer in the United States, plans to hire 150,000 temporary workers by the end of May as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep through the country.
The company said it is hiring the associates to work in stores, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. It plans to expedite the application time from two weeks to 24 hours.
Walmart has a workforce of about 1.5 million US workers. During the holidays, the company often focuses on giving additional hours to some workers instead of bringing on new hires.
But the coronavirus is pushing the company to bring on new workers to help meet the crush of demand.