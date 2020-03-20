Coca-Cola doesn't expect shortages just yet

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Relax, Coke drinkers: Coca-Cola (KO) doesn't expect any shortages of its drinks in the near future.

In a regulatory filing Friday, the company said it's "working closely with our bottling partners on contingency planning for continuous supply and, at this stage, we do not foresee any near-term disruptions in concentrate or beverage base production ."

However, the restaurant closures, event cancellations and reduction in travel sparked by the growing coronavirus pandemic will have a "negative impact" on Coke's bottom line.