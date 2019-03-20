Nexstar Media Group (NXST) announced it's selling 19 local television stations in 15 US cities to two different companies : Scripps (SSP) and Tegna (TGNA).

The local TV media conglomerate announced in December it was buying Tribune Media (TRCO) and needed to divest several stations to comply with FCC ownership rules and gain the Department of Justice's approval for its $4.1 billion deal.

Here are the stations each will acquire:

Screenshot/Nexstar Media Group