The Federal Reserve isn’t likely to raise rates when they gather for the policy-setting meeting in Washington on Wednesday.

Instead, policy makers will most certainly continue to telegraph an extended pause in their plans to raise interest rates this year as they revise their economic forecasts for downward growth.

Since the start of the year, the Fed has kept rates, which influence the cost of mortgages, credit cards and other borrowing, at a range of 2.25% to 2.5%. Many economists are now predicting the earliest the Fed may move to lift rates higher will be in December.

"Since its January meeting the FOMC has remained resolute in its message of 'patience,'" Ellen Zentner, chief US economist for Morgan Stanley wrote in a note to clients last week, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee. "It's forecast materials should show a measurable markdown to growth and rates expectations for this year, but those changes have been well telegraphed."

One bit of news at its March meeting that will surely capture Wall Street’s attention will come with the anticipated rollout by the Fed to end plans to shrink its $4 trillion portfolio:

Chairman Jerome Powell and other Fed officials have hinted at plans to end its balance sheet normalization sometime later this year, but haven’t set a date yet.