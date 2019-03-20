What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Why the Fed likely won't raise interest rates
From CNN Business' Donna Borak
The Federal Reserve isn’t likely to raise rates when they gather for the policy-setting meeting in Washington on Wednesday.
Instead, policy makers will most certainly continue to telegraph an extended pause in their plans to raise interest rates this year as they revise their economic forecasts for downward growth.
Since the start of the year, the Fed has kept rates, which influence the cost of mortgages, credit cards and other borrowing, at a range of 2.25% to 2.5%. Many economists are now predicting the earliest the Fed may move to lift rates higher will be in December.
"Since its January meeting the FOMC has remained resolute in its message of 'patience,'" Ellen Zentner, chief US economist for Morgan Stanley wrote in a note to clients last week, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee. "It's forecast materials should show a measurable markdown to growth and rates expectations for this year, but those changes have been well telegraphed."
One bit of news at its March meeting that will surely capture Wall Street’s attention will come with the anticipated rollout by the Fed to end plans to shrink its $4 trillion portfolio:
Chairman Jerome Powell and other Fed officials have hinted at plans to end its balance sheet normalization sometime later this year, but haven’t set a date yet.
EU slaps Google with $1.7 billion fine
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Margrethe Vestager, Europe's top competition official, just announced a $1.7 billion fine for Google (GOOGL):
This fine revolves around Google's advertising service AdSense, which the European Commission has been investigating for years:
The EU says Google abused its market dominance by imposing a number of restrictive clauses in contracts with third-party websites, which prevented Google's rivals from placing their search adverts on these websites.
It is the third big fine the EU has imposed on Google in recent years:
- In 2018 it was fined $5 billion over its Android operating system
- In 2017, Google was hit with a $2.7 billion fine over online shopping abuses.
Shares of Google's parent company, Alphabet, are slightly down in premarket trading.
Sony and Nintendo fall on Google's gaming push
From CNN Business' Jethro Mullen and Heather Kelly
Google is not making a gaming console.
It is, however, launching a streaming service just for video games that will work on any TV with Chromecast, computers running a Chrome browser, and Google's Pixel devices. You don't download the games to your devices, just play them over any Wi-Fi connection.
The Netflix-like product is called Stadia (that's the proper plural of "stadium") and is expected to launch later this year.
Even without a console, it could help Google (GOOGL) take on game industry leaders Microsoft (MSFT), Sony (SNE) and Nintendo (NTDOF).
The announcement was enough to prompt concerns among investors about Stadia's potential impact on established video game companies.
Shares in Nintendo and Sony fell more than 3% on Wednesday in Tokyo.
Google vs. Europe
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Europe's top competition official, Margrethe Vestager, is holding a press conference today.
Media reports suggest she might announce another antitrust fine against Google (GOOGL).
The European Commission has been investigating the Google advertising service AdSense for years.
The regulator said in 2016 that its preliminary view was that Google was abusing its position by restricting competitors from entering the online advertising market.
Google has already been fined €6.7 billion ($7.6 billion) in two previous EU antitrust cases.
The Commission ordered the company to pay €4.34 billion ($4.9 billion) in 2018 for unfairly pushing its apps on smartphone users and thwarting competitors.
In 2017, it imposed a €2.4 billion ($2.7 billion) fine on Google for using its search engine to steer consumers to its own shopping platform.
Here's what US markets are watching
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
US stock futures are pointing higher.
The Federal Reserve will announce its latest interest rates decision at 2:00 p.m. ET, with Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference following at 2:30 p.m.
No rate hike is expected, so the hot topic will be whether the central bank will announce changes to its balance sheet.
In 2017, the Fed decided the US economy was healthy enough for the central bank to start selling off assets it gobbled up to stimulate recovery after the Great Recession.
Stocks slump in Germany
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Germany's Dax was almost 1% lower as two of its key constituents suffered losses.
Shares in BMW (BAYRY) slumped 2.7% after the German carmaker issued a profit warning for 2019.
And Bayer (BAYRY), the owner of Monsanto, plunged over 8% after a jury found that Roundup, the world's most widely used herbicide, was likely responsible for a California man's cancer.
The landmark case could lead to thousands of similar lawsuits.
"We are disappointed with the jury's initial decision, but we continue to believe firmly that the science confirms glyphosate-based herbicides do not cause cancer," said Bayer, which acquired Monsanto in 2018.