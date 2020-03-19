US stocks set to tumble again: March 19, 2020
New York Stock Exchange trading floor is closing because of the coronavirus
The New York Stock Exchange is temporarily closing trading floors and moving to fully electronic trading next week to prevent the spread of coronavirus, exchange operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) said Wednesday.
The announcement comes shortly after the NYSE sent an update to traders informing them that two people — a member of the trading floor community and an NYSE employee — tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
The NYSE had implemented coronavirus screening procedures for anyone wishing to enter the building. Both individuals who tested positive were screened on Monday and not allowed to enter the building.
Checking in on European and Asian stocks
Some markets reacted favorably after the European Central Bank announced it would pump $821 billion into keeping the financial system afloat.
The ECB measure is just the latest emergency stimulus plan announced by central banks to help economies in the face of a potentially disastrous worldwide recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Those gains followed a rough trading session for stocks in Asia Pacific.
The Korea Exchange briefly suspended trading in Seoul after markets plummeted, tripping a circuit breaker.
US dollar plows ahead as global stock markets remain volatile
The US dollar jumped to a record high against the Mexican peso.
The greenback also rose against the Japanese yen — a traditional safe haven currency — to its highest level since February.
Currencies elsewhere in Asia weakened Thursday, too.
The strong US dollar is slamming global capital markets like a sledgehammer today," wrote Stephen Innes, global chief markets strategist at AxiCorp.
He added in a research note that the "unbridled" demand for the world's reserve currency is causing extreme weakness in the Australian and New Zealand dollars, as well as the Korean won.
Central banks in emerging markets are also in a "world of pain," Innes said, as they can't justify selling reserves of the dollar when their local banks are seeing a rise in demand for the currency.
That merely signals more [US dollar] strength to come as the buying frenzy continues," he added.
The British pound has also been routed. The currency has fallen to roughly $1.15, trading at its lowest levels against the dollar since the 1980s. The United Kingdom has been rattled by the virus, and is now considering a partial lockdown in London to stem its spread, multiple sources have told CNN.