US stocks set to tumble again: March 19, 2020
The latest recession forecast from JPMorgan is dire
JPMorgan Chase (JPM), the biggest US bank, has dramatically changed its economic forecast for the next year. And it's bleak.
There is no longer doubt that the longest global expansion on record will end this quarter," Bruce Kasman, the bank's head of economic research, told clients on Wednesday.
"The key outlook issue now is gauging the depth and the duration of the 2020 recession," he added.
JPMorgan now believes that China's economy will shrink by 40% compared to the previous quarter between January and March, the biggest contraction recorded over the past 50 years at least. That will reverberate across Asia.
The shock to the United States and Europe, meanwhile, is expected to be concentrated between April and June as daily life grinds to a standstill.
The bank thinks US GDP will shrink an annualized rate of 14% in the second quarter, far worse than in the fourth quarter of 2008, which yielded the steepest contraction of the Great Recession.
Lufthansa is only flying 63 planes
Lufthansa (DLAKY) is grounding 700 of its 763 planes, which amounts to 90% of its fleet, the German airline announced Thursday in a drastic move to ensure its survival.
CEO Carsten Spohr said in a release that the coronavirus "has placed the entire global economy and our company as well in an unprecedented state of emergency." He also warned that the "future of aviation cannot be guaranteed without state aid."
It has slashed capacity and recently raised 600 million euros giving it liquidity of roughly 4 billion euros.
Marriott withdraws its full-year financial outlook as coronavirus guts bookings
Marriott's stock is set to plummet again Thursday after the world's largest hotel chain withdrew its 2020 full-year financial guidance because of the coronavirus pandemic that is sparking mass cancellations.
Occupancy levels in North America and Europe, where the virus continues to spread, are currently below 25%. They're usually around 70% this time of year because of spring break vacations.
Marriott said it had "historically high levels of cancellations" for the first half of 2020, but it hasn't seen "meaningful group cancellations for 2021."
However, there's a bright spot for China where it has seen "very early signs of improvement" as workers return to their jobs. Marriott has re-opened roughly 60 hotels and said occupancy, while low, is "pointing in the right direction."
Marriott (MAR) shares are down 9% in premarket trading. The stock is down nearly 60% for the year.
Darden Restaurants suspends dividend, withdraws full year outlook
Darden Restaurants, which owns Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Eddie V's and other casual dining chains, is suspending its quarterly cash dividend and withdrawing its full year financial outlook because of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Attempts to stop the spread of the coronavirus include shuttering restaurants and limiting seating. For Darden, the social distancing efforts mean far fewer people visiting its locations.
In the three months ending on March 15, sales at restaurants open at least a year fell nearly 6%. In the first week of the quarter, they were up 3%. In the second week they were down 0.2%, and in the third week they plummeted nearly 21%.
"The health and safety of our team members, their families and our guests remains our top priority," said CEO Gene Lee in a statement discussing the results. "We are committed to supporting our team members during this unprecedented time." Lee added that the company has an emergency pay program for its hourly employees.
New York Stock Exchange trading floor is closing because of the coronavirus
The New York Stock Exchange is temporarily closing trading floors and moving to fully electronic trading next week to prevent the spread of coronavirus, exchange operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) said Wednesday.
The announcement comes shortly after the NYSE sent an update to traders informing them that two people — a member of the trading floor community and an NYSE employee — tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
The NYSE had implemented coronavirus screening procedures for anyone wishing to enter the building. Both individuals who tested positive were screened on Monday and not allowed to enter the building.
Checking in on European and Asian stocks
Some markets reacted favorably after the European Central Bank announced it would pump $821 billion into keeping the financial system afloat.
The ECB measure is just the latest emergency stimulus plan announced by central banks to help economies in the face of a potentially disastrous worldwide recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Those gains followed a rough trading session for stocks in Asia Pacific.
The Korea Exchange briefly suspended trading in Seoul after markets plummeted, tripping a circuit breaker.
US dollar plows ahead as global stock markets remain volatile
The US dollar jumped to a record high against the Mexican peso.
The greenback also rose against the Japanese yen — a traditional safe haven currency — to its highest level since February.
Currencies elsewhere in Asia weakened Thursday, too.
The strong US dollar is slamming global capital markets like a sledgehammer today," wrote Stephen Innes, global chief markets strategist at AxiCorp.
He added in a research note that the "unbridled" demand for the world's reserve currency is causing extreme weakness in the Australian and New Zealand dollars, as well as the Korean won.
Central banks in emerging markets are also in a "world of pain," Innes said, as they can't justify selling reserves of the dollar when their local banks are seeing a rise in demand for the currency.
That merely signals more [US dollar] strength to come as the buying frenzy continues," he added.
The British pound has also been routed. The currency has fallen to roughly $1.15, trading at its lowest levels against the dollar since the 1980s. The United Kingdom has been rattled by the virus, and is now considering a partial lockdown in London to stem its spread, multiple sources have told CNN.