US stocks resume their roller coaster ride: March 19, 2020
Retail group to Trump: We need clarity
The National Retail Federation sent a letter to President Donald Trump Thursday asking for clarification on which stores can remain open.
“There remains a need for clear national guidance to resolve questions caused by a number of conflicting state and local orders that are triggering consumer, worker and business confusion, leading to cascading negative impacts on communities across the country.”
Carnival will provide ships for medical use
President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he spoke with the Carnival Cruise (CCL) chairman Mickey Arison, who has said he will make some ships from his fleet available to complement the work of US Navy hospital ships.
“This morning, I spoke with Mickey Arison of Carnival Cruise Lines and he’s going to make ships available. So in addition to the big medical ships that you have coming, if we need ships with lots of rooms, they’ll be docked at New York and Los Angeles and San Francisco, different places,” he said.
US fiscal deficit to climb to 2008 levels: Moody's
The Trump administration has outlined a massive $1 trillion economic relief program to ready the United States for the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.
And that's the good news. The worrying part: It will add significantly to America's already large debt burden, according to analysts at ratings agency Moody's.
Last year, the nation's fiscal deficit grew to 4.6% of GDP, with the national debt at 79% of GDP. That's the highest debt level since 1948. Not an optimal starting point for a shock to the economy.
Both the fiscal deficit and the overall national debt burden are expected to increase, with the fiscal deficit potentially climbing to levels not seen since 2008, at the start of the Great Recession, the Moody's analysts said. A fiscal deficit is the shortfall in a government's income compared with its spending.
"We previously projected that adverse fiscal dynamics would increase the deficit to around 6.3% of GDP by 2029, but the coronavirus pandemic introduces significant downside risk to our medium-term fiscal outlook," the analysts said.
If the measures succeed in preventing a worse economic outcome, higher GDP growth in the future could mitigate America's rising debt burden.
Nobody wants to buy houses in the coronavirus crisis
Interest in home buying has decreased because of the coronavirus pandemic, the National Association of Realtors said. People aren't thinking about moving while they're working from home and engaging in social distancing.
Nearly half of surveyed realtors saw a drop in buyer interest.
“The decline in confidence related to the direction of the economy coupled with the unprecedented measures taken to combat the spread of COVID-19, including major social distancing efforts nationwide, are naturally bringing an abundance of caution among buyers and sellers,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun.
That said, home buying should rebound strongly after the quarantine-like measures are lifted, Yun said.
Home prices should hold steady for now because America is facing a housing shortage anyway. That's good news if you're looking to sell.
Bank of England cuts interest rates again
Central banks around the world continue to intervene with everything in their toolbox to get their economies ready to weather the coronavirus storm.
The Bank of England slashed interest rates to 0.1% in an emergency meeting today and increased its bond buying program.
This is the BOE's second rate cut this month as the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic is becoming more palpable around the world.
The bank will purchase £200 billion more British government and corporate bonds, bringing its total holdings to £645 billion.
Domino's wants to hire 10,000 employees
Domino's Pizza is looking to hire up to 10,000 workers as people shift their eating habits to takeout or delivery amid restrictions surrounding the growing coronavirus pandemic.
The pizza chain is looking to hire for several positions in its stores and factories, including chefs, customer service representatives and managers.
"Our corporate and franchise stores want to make sure they're not only feeding people, but also providing opportunity to those looking for work at this time, especially those in the heavily impacted restaurant industry," CEO Richard Allison said in a press release.
Domino's (DPZ) stock is one of the few bright spots in the volatile stock market. Shares are up 10% Thursday and have climbed more than 7% this year.
What is happening in other asset classes?
Stocks are giving investors whiplash today. They've swung from up, to down, to mixed in just over an hour of trading so far. Most recently the Dow and S&P 500 had turned red again, albeit just modestly so, while the Nasdaq Composite remains sharply higher.
But what's going on in other asset classes?
US Treasury yields are slightly lower today, but the 10-year bond yield remains above 1%.
Just last week, the yield fell to its lowest level ever at 0.3%. The subsequent yield rally over just a few days can be attributed to investors selling their safe-haven Treasuries for cash. Bond prices and yields move in opposite direction to each other.
In the foreign exchange market the dollar continues to be king as investors and businesses are trying to shore up their dollar reserves. The ICE US Dollar Index is up 0.6% today, and has rallied nearly 4% in the month so far.
Gold is currently at $1,483.90 per ounce, and US oil prices are hovering around $23 a barrel. As a result of the oil price drop gasoline prices are below $2 per gallon in 12 states.
NY Fed to pump in another $10 billion today -- this time to buy mortgage bonds
The New York Federal Reserve continues to point a firehose of liquidity at clogged-up financial markets.
The NY Fed just announced it will purchase another $10 billion of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on Thursday via two separate operations.
The cash injections, according to the NY Fed, are aimed at tackling "highly unusual disruptions" in the mortgage bond market linked to the coronavirus outbreak.
The $10 billion is part of the $200 billion in mortgage bonds the Fed promised on Sunday to buy as it relaunched quantitative easing, or QE.
And this is on top of the flurry of overnight repo operations that are aimed at unclogging short-term funding markets.
And the NY Fed made clear its MBS may only be beginning.
The statement said the NY Fed "stands ready" to buy even more mortgage bonds if it's needed to keep markets operating smoothly.
Stocks go green
In less than one hour of trading, we've already seen it all. After a mixed open, all three major US stock indexes fell into negative territory ... then pared their losses ... and are now in the green.
I dare you to keep up with this market today.
The Dow was last up 0.5%, or nearly 100 points. The S&P 500, the market's broadest measure, was up 0.8%. Consumer and tech stocks are leading the gains.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 2.7%.