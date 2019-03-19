What's moving markets today

Ford (F) announced that it will shift 550 jobs between two Louisville, Kentucky , assembly plants as it ups production of the hot-selling Lincoln Navigator SUV.

The Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, which builds the Navigator, is speeding up its assembly line by adding more work stations. The nearby Louisville Assembly plant, which builds the smaller Ford Escape and Lincoln MKC SUVs, is trimming the same number of jobs.

The sales of both the Escape and MKC fell last year, while the sales of the full size Navigator rose by 70%. The average sales price for Navigator also increased by $11,700 and is now $62,700.

The move, which Ford had signaled, comes as rival General Motors (GM) is closing four US plants because of car buyers' shifting preference away from traditional sedans to SUVs. President Donald Trump attacked GM this weekend for its recent closure of a car plant in Lordstown, Ohio. Many of the Lordstown workers will be given the chance to take GM jobs elsewhere in the country, although those jobs are far away from Lordstown.

Ford is planning a similar relocations between two plants in Michigan as it adjusts production. But details of that shift have yet to be announced.