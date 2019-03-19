What's moving markets today

What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Jamie Dimon: Trump's strategy on tariffs might have worked
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon is not a fan of tariffs, but he concedes that President Donald Trump's love of them might be paying off.
"As a negotiating strategy, it might've worked," Dimon told CNN's Poppy Harlow.
The comments are in stark contrast with at least one Trump adviser. Former White House economist Gary Cohn, who was once second in command at Goldman Sachs, flatly said last week that "tariffs don't work."
Dimon said he agrees with Cohn that tariffs "don't work technically" because they cause negative side effects, namely rising costs for consumers and businesses.
"But if the president were here, he'd say, 'They worked. I got them to the table and no one else did,'" Dimon told CNN.
Ford shuffles jobs between two Kentucky plants
From CNN Business' Chris Isidore
Ford (F) announced that it will shift 550 jobs between two Louisville, Kentucky, assembly plants as it ups production of the hot-selling Lincoln Navigator SUV.
The Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, which builds the Navigator, is speeding up its assembly line by adding more work stations. The nearby Louisville Assembly plant, which builds the smaller Ford Escape and Lincoln MKC SUVs, is trimming the same number of jobs.
The sales of both the Escape and MKC fell last year, while the sales of the full size Navigator rose by 70%. The average sales price for Navigator also increased by $11,700 and is now $62,700.
The move, which Ford had signaled, comes as rival General Motors (GM) is closing four US plants because of car buyers' shifting preference away from traditional sedans to SUVs. President Donald Trump attacked GM this weekend for its recent closure of a car plant in Lordstown, Ohio. Many of the Lordstown workers will be given the chance to take GM jobs elsewhere in the country, although those jobs are far away from Lordstown.
Ford is planning a similar relocations between two plants in Michigan as it adjusts production. But details of that shift have yet to be announced.
SEC scolds Elon Musk
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
The Securities and Exchange Commission is asking a federal judge to hold Elon Musk in contempt of court following "stunning" behavior by the Tesla CEO.
The US regulator said that Musk had continued to fire off tweets about Tesla (TSLA) without consulting others at the company despite having agreed to a court-ordered settlement requiring him to do so.
Musk agreed to the deal with the SEC in order to settle charges over his controversial tweet in August about his plans to take Tesla private. But the SEC has since found fault with Musk's tweeting.
The regulator said Monday that it was "stunning" that Musk "had not sought pre-approval for a single one of the numerous tweets about Tesla" he has published since the settlement was agreed.
Shares are slightly down in premarket trading.
FedEx reports earnings after the bell
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
FedEx (FDX) will report its fiscal third quarter earnings after the US close, giving investors some insight into how the global economy is faring.
The delivery company has already warned that the global economic slowdown could deliver a blow to its bottom line this year. It warned in December that its international business, especially in Europe, was struggling.
Investors will be looking to see if the shipping and delivery company can correct course, or whether the slowdown in global trade has reduced its outlook further.
Markets check before the bell
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
- US stock futures are trading higher.
- Stocks in Asia closed mixed, while European markets opened with small gains.
- Over in the UK, Prime Minister Theresa May could be forced to seek a lengthy delay to Brexit after her plan was derailed to hold another vote this week on an exit deal she has agreed with EU officials. The pound has taken the latest developments in its stride — but analysts say the messy process now looks even more uncertain. 🇬🇧