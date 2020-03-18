The Big Three automakers in the United States will keep their factories in the country open for now — albeit with new restrictions in place to safeguard workers from the novel coronavirus.

Ford (F), General Motors (GM) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles agreed Tuesday night to "rotating partial shutdowns" of their factories, according to United Auto Workers.

The union added that the automakers will also deep clean their facilities and equipment when workers swap shifts, and extend the length of time between shifts.

The announcement is a compromise between the union and the automakers. The UAW earlier called on the companies to shut down their US factories entirely for two weeks as a way to "safeguard our members, our families and our communities."

Read more here.