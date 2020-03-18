Stocks set to plunge: March 18, 2020
GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler will continue US production with new safety measures
The Big Three automakers in the United States will keep their factories in the country open for now — albeit with new restrictions in place to safeguard workers from the novel coronavirus.
Ford (F), General Motors (GM) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles agreed Tuesday night to "rotating partial shutdowns" of their factories, according to United Auto Workers.
The union added that the automakers will also deep clean their facilities and equipment when workers swap shifts, and extend the length of time between shifts.
The announcement is a compromise between the union and the automakers. The UAW earlier called on the companies to shut down their US factories entirely for two weeks as a way to "safeguard our members, our families and our communities."
US stock futures are plunging
The fear among investors about the novel coronavirus pandemic and its devastating impact isn't going away despite promises of massive government support for business.
US stock futures swung back into the red overnight after Wall Street's slight rebound. They hit their limit and stopped trading.
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is pushing for a $1 trillion economic stimulus designed to prevent the unemployment rate from soaring to 20%, a Republican Senate source told CNN.
Volatility across markets has created considerable anxiety amongst investors trying to gauge the effectiveness" of various healthcare, monetary and fiscal policy responses, wrote Bob Michele, global head of fixed Income at JP Morgan Asset Management, in a research note.
Asian and European stocks are lower
US market jitters carried over to Asia Pacific during Wednesday trade.
- Australia's S&P/ASX 200 closed down 6.4%, the worst performer in the region
- South Korea's Kospi (KOSPI) ended the day down 4.9%
Other major regional indexes turned negative, erasing morning gains.
Europe was also lower.