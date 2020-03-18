Stocks set to plunge: March 18, 2020
The Fed is using its 'crisis-era playbook'
In recent days, the US Federal Reserve has pulled out the big guns to fight the fast-moving economic and financial shock caused by the coronavirus epidemic — cutting interest rates close to zero, ramping up asset purchases and easing capital rules to give banks more flexibility to extend credit to households and businesses.
The rapid series of interventions continued Tuesday, when the central bank invoked emergency powers to launch a new program that will seek to unfreeze a $1 trillion market that keeps America's economy moving.
What happened: The Fed said it will purchase commercial paper from highly rated borrowers. During normal times, businesses use the commercial paper market to easily get short-term loans to pay workers and finance inventories.
But like other funding markets, there's been a breakdown in recent days, raising fears that coronavirus-ravaged companies would lose access to credit just as they need it most. That would have a cascading effect, forcing cash-strapped businesses to lay off workers and scrap spending plans.
"The commercial paper market has been under considerable strain in recent days as businesses and households face greater uncertainty in light of the coronavirus outbreak," the Fed said in a statement.
Crisis mode: The Fed took launched a similar rescue plan in 2008.
In a note to clients, Goldman Sachs' chief economist Jan Hatzius called the move a return to the "crisis-era playbook" — and predicted that more emergency measures to keep credit flowing could be on the way.
GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler will continue US production with new safety measures
The Big Three automakers in the United States will keep their factories in the country open for now — albeit with new restrictions in place to safeguard workers from the novel coronavirus.
Ford (F), General Motors (GM) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles agreed Tuesday night to "rotating partial shutdowns" of their factories, according to United Auto Workers.
The union added that the automakers will also deep clean their facilities and equipment when workers swap shifts, and extend the length of time between shifts.
The announcement is a compromise between the union and the automakers. The UAW earlier called on the companies to shut down their US factories entirely for two weeks as a way to "safeguard our members, our families and our communities."
US stock futures are plunging
The fear among investors about the novel coronavirus pandemic and its devastating impact isn't going away despite promises of massive government support for business.
US stock futures swung back into the red overnight after Wall Street's slight rebound. They hit their limit and stopped trading.
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is pushing for a $1 trillion economic stimulus designed to prevent the unemployment rate from soaring to 20%, a Republican Senate source told CNN.
Volatility across markets has created considerable anxiety amongst investors trying to gauge the effectiveness" of various healthcare, monetary and fiscal policy responses, wrote Bob Michele, global head of fixed Income at JP Morgan Asset Management, in a research note.
Asian and European stocks are lower
US market jitters carried over to Asia Pacific during Wednesday trade.
- Australia's S&P/ASX 200 closed down 6.4%, the worst performer in the region
- South Korea's Kospi (KOSPI) ended the day down 4.9%
Other major regional indexes turned negative, erasing morning gains.
Europe was also lower.