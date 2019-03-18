What's moving markets today

Marriott (MAR) has announced a three-year growth plan, which includes 1,700 new hotels and returning as much as $11 billion to shareholders.

The hotelier forecasts revenue per available room to increase by as much as 3% by 2021.

It's opening as many as 295,000 rooms over the next three years, which could eventually generate $700 million in revenue annually from fees.

The company forecasts profits to come in above analyst expectations by 2021, a turnaround from its bleak earnings report from last month when it cautioned about a lower-than-expected 2019 profit.

The stock was up as much as 3% in premarket trading.