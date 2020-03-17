Dow and US stocks set to surge: March 17, 2020
Dunkin' closes dine-in seating and is limiting hours
Dunkin' (DNKN) restaurants in the United States are reducing hours and shutting dining rooms in a move that shadows its rivals, including Starbucks (SBUX) and some McDonald's (MCD) locations.
The donut chain is limiting its customers to use its drive-thru and/or carry-out-only services.
CEO David Hoffmann said the changes are part of its commitment to provide "a safe, secure experience at Dunkin'."
Hit with credit rating downgrade, ExxonMobil promises to slash costs
The coronavirus outbreak and oil crash is forcing ExxonMobil to rip up its bold spending plans.
Exxon (XOM) promised late Monday to find ways to slash its budget, though it did not announce any details yet.
"Based on this unprecedented environment, we are evaluating all appropriate steps to significantly reduce capital and operating expenses in the near term," Exxon CEO Darren Woods said in a statement.
The announcement comes after S&P Global Ratings downgraded Exxon's credit rating to "AA" from "AA+" because of cheap oil and natural gas, weak refining margins and weak chemicals demand. In other words, Exxon's whole business is struggling, hurting its cash flow and driving up leverage.
"We expect measures to remain weak without a significant change in the company's financial plan," S&P said.
Rival Chevron (CVX) similarly announced it would weigh spending cuts, while debt-riddled Occidental Petroleum (OXY) already dimmed its budget and slashed its dividend by 86%.
It's a particularly difficult decision for Exxon because America's largest oil company is built to withstand downturns. The company's strategy was built around continuing to invest, even in a down cycle. But prices have dropped so far that Exxon is being forced to change its tune.
Volkswagen plants to temporarily stop production
The coronavirus pandemic has forced Volkswagen (VLKAF) to temporarily suspend production.
A union in Woldsburg, Germany said Tuesday that the last shift would be this Friday at the vast majority of locations. In the past few days, the automaker said that there have also been cases of coronavirus infections.
Other European auto manufacturers have also temporarily shuttered their factories, including Fiat Chrysler (FCAU). The company closed four plants in Italy.
Dow futures climb back after worst point loss in history
US stock futures went on a roller coaster ride over night, soaring 5% at one point, hitting the maximum allowable point gains. But futures gave up all their gains only to bounce back by early morning.
The Dow pointed at a 450-point gain at the opening bell. S&P 500 futures were up about 1% and Nasdaq futures rose 1.7%.
Stocks cratered Monday, with the Dow falling nearly 3,000 points, as investors feared the economy could take a much more severe blow than previously believed.
Europe and Asia markets are choppy
Stocks in Europe opened mixed on Tuesday, while trade in Asia Pacific was choppy.
- London's FTSE 100 (UKX) and Frankfurt's DAX (DAX) were down more than 1.5% in early trade.
- The CAC 40 (CAC40) was down more than 2% in Paris.
- Benchmark indexes in Spain and Italy were in positive territory.
- Japan's Nikkei 225 (N225) ended the day flat after swinging between significant gains and losses.
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index (HSI) was also flat in afternoon trade. China's Shanghai Composite (COMP), meanwhile, moved down 0.3%.
US airline industry seeks about $50 billion in federal help
US airlines slammed by the coronavirus are requesting an aid package from the federal government that could amount to about $50 billion, according to industry group Airlines for America.
The requested aid would be in the form of loans, grants and tax relief. The airlines are looking for up to $25 billion in grants for passenger air carriers and $4 billion in grants to cargo carriers, and the same amounts in loans or loan guarantees, Airlines for America outlined in a briefing document.
"US carriers are in need of immediate assistance as the current economic environment is simply not sustainable," the group said in a statement. "This is compounded by the fact that the crisis does not appear to have an end in sight."