The coronavirus outbreak and oil crash is forcing ExxonMobil to rip up its bold spending plans.

Exxon (XOM) promised late Monday to find ways to slash its budget, though it did not announce any details yet.

"Based on this unprecedented environment, we are evaluating all appropriate steps to significantly reduce capital and operating expenses in the near term," Exxon CEO Darren Woods said in a statement.

The announcement comes after S&P Global Ratings downgraded Exxon's credit rating to "AA" from "AA+" because of cheap oil and natural gas, weak refining margins and weak chemicals demand. In other words, Exxon's whole business is struggling, hurting its cash flow and driving up leverage.

"We expect measures to remain weak without a significant change in the company's financial plan," S&P said.

Rival Chevron (CVX) similarly announced it would weigh spending cuts, while debt-riddled Occidental Petroleum (OXY) already dimmed its budget and slashed its dividend by 86%.

It's a particularly difficult decision for Exxon because America's largest oil company is built to withstand downturns. The company's strategy was built around continuing to invest, even in a down cycle. But prices have dropped so far that Exxon is being forced to change its tune.