At least 49 people have been killed and 20 seriously wounded after mass shootings at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern condemned the attack as terrorism. Local police said they're aware of a video shared on various platforms and broadcast live during the attack, which purports to show a gunman walking into an unnamed mosque and opening fire.

Here's what the social networks are saying about the video to CNN:

YouTube:

Our hearts go out to the victims of this terrible tragedy. Shocking, violent and graphic content has no place on our platforms, and is removed as soon as we become aware of it. As with any major tragedy, we will work cooperatively with the authorities.”

Facebook:

Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and the community affected by this horrendous act. New Zealand Police alerted us to a video on Facebook shortly after the livestream commenced and we quickly removed both the shooter’s Facebook and Instagram accounts and the video. We're also removing any praise or support for the crime and the shooter or shooters as soon as we’re aware. We will continue working directly with New Zealand Police as their response and investigation continues."

Twitter: