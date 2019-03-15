Live TV
By CNN Business
less than 1 min ago7:34 a.m. ET, March 15, 2019
5 min ago

What YouTube, Facebook and Twitter have said about the New Zealand shooting

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

At least 49 people have been killed and 20 seriously wounded after mass shootings at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern condemned the attack as terrorism. Local police said they're aware of a video shared on various platforms and broadcast live during the attack, which purports to show a gunman walking into an unnamed mosque and opening fire.

Here's what the social networks are saying about the video to CNN:

YouTube:

Our hearts go out to the victims of this terrible tragedy. Shocking, violent and graphic content has no place on our platforms, and is removed as soon as we become aware of it. As with any major tragedy, we will work cooperatively with the authorities.”

Facebook:

Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and the community affected by this horrendous act. New Zealand Police alerted us to a video on Facebook shortly after the livestream commenced and we quickly removed both the shooter’s Facebook and Instagram accounts and the video. We're also removing any praise or support for the crime and the shooter or shooters as soon as we’re aware. We will continue working directly with New Zealand Police as their response and investigation continues."

Twitter:

We are deeply saddened by the shootings in Christchurch today.  Twitter has rigorous processes and a dedicated team in place for managing exigent and emergency situations such as this. We also cooperate with law enforcement to facilitate their investigations as required."
20 min ago

Apple said Spotify's antitrust complaint is filled with 'misleading rhetoric'

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

Apple (APPL) has publicly responded to Spotify's complaint with European antitrust officials, saying its policies are fair.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek wrote earlier this week that Apple "has introduced rules to the App Store that purposely limit choice and stifle innovation at the expense of the user experience."

Apple responded that (SPOT) "seeks to keep all the benefits of the App Store ecosystem ... without making any contributions to that marketplace." It said Spotify's letter was filled with "misleading rhetoric."

Apple added:

"Spotify wouldn’t be the business they are today without the App Store ecosystem, but now they’re leveraging their scale to avoid contributing to maintaining that ecosystem for the next generation of app entrepreneurs. We think that’s wrong."

Apple pointed to Ek's complaint about the 30% fee on purchases made through Apple's in-app payment system, saying that 84% of apps in its store doesn't pay Apple. He said Spotify left out other facts about the fee structure.

Shares of both companies are unchanged in premarket trading.

27 min ago

Facebook shares drop after the exit of two execs

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

Facebook (FB) shares are down nearly 2% in premarket trading.

The company announced Thursday that two top executives are leaving:

  • Chris Cox, Facebook's chief product officer
  • Chris Daniels, head of its mobile messaging platform WhatsApp

The departures come shortly after Facebook announced that it's repositioning itself as a "privacy-focused" social network.

27 min ago

Tesla shares drop after Model Y SUV debut

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

  • The Model Y SUV made its splashy debut late Thursday by CEO Elon Musk.
  • It will cost $39,000 on the low end, with pricier versions ranging from $47,000 to $60,000. It will start to ship in 2020.
  • Tesla (TSLA) shares are down more than 2% in premarket trading.
  • Read more of CNN Business' coverage here.