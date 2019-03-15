What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Boeing shares slightly higher
From CNN Business' Chris Isidore
Boeing (BA) shares are poised to begin to make up some of the ground they lost his week after Sunday's deadly crash of one of its jets and the grounding of the global fleet of 737 Max jets. Shares were slightly higher in premarket trading.
Shares have lost nearly 12% on the week, shaving $27.8 billion from its market value between the close on Friday and the close Thursday.
Boeing is a Dow component, and its drop has also shaved about 300 points off of the Dow this week, though that wasn't enough to stop that blue chip index from rising 1% through Thursday's close.
The company announced a halt of deliveries of the grounded planes during the shutdown, but that it would continue to build them at its Renton, Washington factory. Since airlines typically pay about 60% of the price of an aircraft upon delivery, the halt of deliveries could shave about $1.8 billion from its revenue in the first quarter, according to an estimate from Cowen analyst Cai Von Rumohr. But he thinks any lost revenue should be recouped in the second quarter when he expects delivers to resume.
Most analysts believe the long-term impact on Boeing sales and its stock from the crisis should be minimal.
What YouTube, Facebook and Twitter have said about the New Zealand shooting
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
At least 49 people have been killed and 20 seriously wounded after mass shootings at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern condemned the attack as terrorism. Local police said they're aware of a video shared on various platforms and broadcast live during the attack, which purports to show a gunman walking into an unnamed mosque and opening fire.
Here's what the social networks are saying about the video to CNN:
Apple said Spotify's antitrust complaint is filled with 'misleading rhetoric'
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Apple (APPL) has publicly responded to Spotify's complaint with European antitrust officials, saying its policies are fair.
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek wrote earlier this week that Apple "has introduced rules to the App Store that purposely limit choice and stifle innovation at the expense of the user experience."
Apple responded that (SPOT) "seeks to keep all the benefits of the App Store ecosystem ... without making any contributions to that marketplace." It said Spotify's letter was filled with "misleading rhetoric."
Apple added:
"Spotify wouldn’t be the business they are today without the App Store ecosystem, but now they’re leveraging their scale to avoid contributing to maintaining that ecosystem for the next generation of app entrepreneurs. We think that’s wrong."
Apple pointed to Ek's complaint about the 30% fee on purchases made through Apple's in-app payment system, saying that 84% of apps in its store doesn't pay Apple. He said Spotify left out other facts about the fee structure.
Shares of both companies are unchanged in premarket trading.
Facebook shares drop after the exit of two execs
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Facebook (FB) shares are down nearly 2% in premarket trading.
The company announced Thursday that two top executives are leaving:
- Chris Cox, Facebook's chief product officer
- Chris Daniels, head of its mobile messaging platform WhatsApp
The departures come shortly after Facebook announced that it's repositioning itself as a "privacy-focused" social network.
Tesla shares drop after Model Y SUV debut
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
- The Model Y SUV made its splashy debut late Thursday by CEO Elon Musk.
- It will cost $39,000 on the low end, with pricier versions ranging from $47,000 to $60,000. It will start to ship in 2020.
- Tesla (TSLA) shares are down more than 2% in premarket trading.
- Read more of CNN Business' coverage here.