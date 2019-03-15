Boeing (BA) shares are poised to begin to make up some of the ground they lost his week after Sunday's deadly crash of one of its jets and the grounding of the global fleet of 737 Max jets. Shares were slightly higher in premarket trading.

Shares have lost nearly 12% on the week, shaving $27.8 billion from its market value between the close on Friday and the close Thursday.

Boeing is a Dow component, and its drop has also shaved about 300 points off of the Dow this week , though that wasn't enough to stop that blue chip index from rising 1% through Thursday's close.

The company announced a halt of deliveries of the grounded planes during the shutdown, but that it would continue to build them at its Renton, Washington factory. Since airlines typically pay about 60% of the price of an aircraft upon delivery, the halt of deliveries could shave about $1.8 billion from its revenue in the first quarter, according to an estimate from Cowen analyst Cai Von Rumohr. But he thinks any lost revenue should be recouped in the second quarter when he expects delivers to resume.

Most analysts believe the long-term impact on Boeing sales and its stock from the crisis should be minimal.