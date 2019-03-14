Live TV
Updated less than 1 min ago9:50 a.m. ET, March 14, 2019
2 hr 27 min ago

Johnson & Johnson hit with $29 million fine

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares are down 2% in premarket trading.
  • A California jury ordered the company to pay $29 million to a woman who said that asbestos in its talcum-powder-based products gave her cancer.
  • The company has been grappling with lawsuits alleging some of its talcum powder products caused cancer
  • J&J has previously said its baby powder is "safe and asbestos-free."
5 min ago

Facebook's stock flails after major 14-hour outage

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

  • Facebook's (FB) stock fell nearly 3% in early trading following a massive outage.
  • Some users weren't able to access Facebook and other platforms owned by the company, including Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp for at least 14 hours.
  • It's believed to be the social network's biggest-ever interruption.
  • The disruption is likely to upset advertisers that spend large amounts of money to reach potential customers on Facebook platforms.
2 hr 53 min ago

China data disappoints

From CNN Business' Rishi Iyengar

Chinese stocks fell today after more data suggested its economy got off to a rocky start this year:

  • The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.2% after official statistics showed that China's huge industrial sector had its weakest rate of growth in 17 years.