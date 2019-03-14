Live Updates
What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Updated less than 1 min ago9:50 a.m. ET, March 14, 2019
Tesla to reveal Model Y
From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles
- Tesla (TSLA) is about to reveal its Model Y design, a new SUV that will be priced similar to the Model 3.
- The car could be even more instrumental than the Model 3 for Tesla's efforts to morph into a mass market car manufacturer. SUVs are more popular than sedans among American consumers.
- The event comes after the company announced earlier this week that prices for most models worldwide would go up by about 3%, after it decided to keep more stores open than previously planned.
Boeing bounces back
From CNN Business' Rishi Iyengar
- Boeing (BA) shares are flat in premarket trading following a turbulent few days.
- The plane maker's stock staged a late recovery on Wednesday, ending the day 0.5% higher even after the US became the latest country to ground its 737 Max jets.
- The stock fell as much as 3% in afternoon trading after President Trump announced the US ban on the 737 Max 8 and Max 9.
- Despite Wednesday's recovery, Boeing's stock has fallen 10% since the crash, wiping more than $25 billion off the company's market value.
Johnson & Johnson hit with $29 million fine
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares are down 2% in premarket trading.
- A California jury ordered the company to pay $29 million to a woman who said that asbestos in its talcum-powder-based products gave her cancer.
- The company has been grappling with lawsuits alleging some of its talcum powder products caused cancer
- J&J has previously said its baby powder is "safe and asbestos-free."
Facebook's stock flails after major 14-hour outage
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
- Facebook's (FB) stock fell nearly 3% in early trading following a massive outage.
- Some users weren't able to access Facebook and other platforms owned by the company, including Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp for at least 14 hours.
- It's believed to be the social network's biggest-ever interruption.
- The disruption is likely to upset advertisers that spend large amounts of money to reach potential customers on Facebook platforms.
China data disappoints
From CNN Business' Rishi Iyengar
- US stock futures are edging lower.
- Major Asian markets like Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and Japan's Nikkei were flat on Thursday.
- European markets posted modest gains.
Chinese stocks fell today after more data suggested its economy got off to a rocky start this year:
- The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.2% after official statistics showed that China's huge industrial sector had its weakest rate of growth in 17 years.